The Evergreen Children’s Chorale (ECC) is seeking a professional and enthusiastic individual to manage its operations as its Business Manager. For 26 years, ECC has provided high quality chorale and musical theatre instruction and performance opportunities to students in 2nd through 8th grades. The Business Manager will work closely with our dedicated and talented artistic staff and a cadre of volunteers.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The Business Manager reports to the Board of Directors and will have overall responsibility for the delivery of ECC’s mission. Primary responsibilities include financial sustainability, fundraising, marketing, recruitment and retention of membership, delivery of high-quality programming, oversight of ECC’s staff and contractors, and delivering on ECC’s mission.

DETAILED RESPONSIBILITIES

Business Manager Job Posting

QUALIFICATIONS

Candidates should have a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree and at least three years of relevant experience. Experience in managing a non-profit is preferred.

COMPENSATION

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience.

TO APPLY

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The position is part-time with flexible hours to be negotiated. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and three references to info@evergreenchildrenschorale.com.

Evergreen Children’s Chorale website