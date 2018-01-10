Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Business Manager / Evergreen Children’s Chorale

Posted by Becky Toma on 10 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


The Evergreen Children’s Chorale (ECC) is seeking a professional and enthusiastic individual to manage its operations as its Business Manager. For 26 years, ECC has provided high quality chorale and musical theatre instruction and performance opportunities to students in 2nd through 8th grades. The Business Manager will work closely with our dedicated and talented artistic staff and a cadre of volunteers.

RESPONSIBILITIES
The Business Manager reports to the Board of Directors and will have overall responsibility for the delivery of ECC’s mission. Primary responsibilities include financial sustainability, fundraising, marketing, recruitment and retention of membership, delivery of high-quality programming, oversight of ECC’s staff and contractors, and delivering on ECC’s mission.
DETAILED RESPONSIBILITIES
Business Manager Job Posting

QUALIFICATIONS
Candidates should have a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree and at least three years of relevant experience. Experience in managing a non-profit is preferred.

COMPENSATION
Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience.

TO APPLY
Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The position is part-time with flexible hours to be negotiated. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and three references to info@evergreenchildrenschorale.com.

Evergreen Children’s Chorale website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado