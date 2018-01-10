EMERGING ARTIST THEATRE OR DANCE (entering 5th grade through 7th grade)

DANCE

1. Photo and resume

2. a short solo dance ​that shows off technique in the style you feel you are strongest. 1-2 mins. ​(No hip-hop or ​tap​.)​

3. All videos must show the full body for the purpose of evaluation of stage presence. Applicants cannot use production videos.

4. 100 word essay: Why do you want to come to Perry-Mansfield?

THEATRE Photo and resume

a short solo song from the musical theatre cannon

a short monologue or poem showcasing dramatic or comedic ability

Applicants cannot use production videos.

100 word essay: Why do you want to come to Perry-Mansfield? *Emerging Artists applicants may choose to showcase both Dance and Theatre skills in their audition videos.

Young Artists Intensive Theatre Program (Grades 7-10)

1 Short Monologue, 1 Minute in length.

a short solo song from the musical theatre cannon.

Photo & resume

100 word essay: Why do you want to come to Perry-Mansfield?

Applicants cannot use production videos.Young Artists Intensive Dance Program (Grades 7-10) Photo & resume

2 minutes ballet barre work

2 minutes center work

One recently taped solo no more than 2 minutes in length

ALL videos must show the full body for the purpose of evaluation stage presence. Applicants cannot use production videos.

100 word essay: Why do you want to come to Perry-Mansfield? PLEASE INCLUDE: current dance level current dance school main teachers number ballet/pointe classes per week number years on pointe number modern dance classes per week total hours per week Pre-Professional Theatre Program (entering 10th grade through the first year of college)

One short Contemporary Monologue no more than 2 minutes in length.

One short Classical Monologue written before 1900 no more than 2 minutes in length. Shakespeare is preferred.

a short solo song from the musical theatre cannon showcasing vocal range and performance ability.

Headshot and resume

100 word essay: Why do you want to come to Perry-Mansfield?Pre-Professional Theatre Program (entering 10th grade through the first year of college)

Photo and resume

2 minutes ballet barre work

2 minutes center work

One recently taped solo no more than 2 minutes in length

ALL videos must show the full body for the purpose of evaluation stage presence. Applicants cannot use production videos.

100 word essay: Why do you want to come to Perry-Mansfield?

PLEASE INCLUDE:

current dance level current dance school main teachers number ballet/pointe classes per week number years on pointe number modern dance classes per week total hours per weekDance Professional Dance Intensive (college age)

Photo and resume

2 minutes ballet barre work

2 minutes center work

One recently taped solo no more than 2 minutes in length

ALL videos must show the full body for the purpose of evaluation stage presence. Applicants cannot use production videos.

100 word essay: Why do you want to come to Perry-Mansfield?

PLEASE INCLUDE:

current dance level current dance school main teachers number ballet/pointe classes per week number years on pointe number modern dance classes per week total hours per week

CREATE YOUR VIDEO

Use the best quality video and audio recording devices possible. The performance should be recorded as if you are at a “live” audition. Performance videos will not be accepted.

Start recording and state your full name and the requested inclusions required of the program you are auditioning for.

State the date.

Perform per the requirements of the program you are auditioning for.

At the conclusion of the performance portion of the audition, please announce that you have “reached the end of my audition” and restate your name.

After you complete the Perry-Mansfield video audition recording, post your audition video on YouTube or other video account and upload an unlisted link.

How do I create an unlisted video in YouTube?

You can choose to make any of your uploads an unlisted video in your YouTube Account settings. Here’s how:

Sign into your YouTube Account Go to your My Videos page Select the video which you’d like to make an unlisted video. Click the “Edit” button to access the video’s settings. Go to the Privacy section of the page. There you’ll see the option to mark you video as “unlisted”, “public”, or “private”. Select unlisted. Don’t forget to click the “Save Changes” button. Once you’ve done this your video will be an unlisted video.

Please title the video as :

Perry-Mansfield [Program Name] Audition: Your Name, Date

Example: Perry-Mansfield- Pre-Professional Intensive: John Smith, 1/1/2018

Please test the link before you upload it!