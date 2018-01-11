Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Pied Piper of Hamelin / Miners Alley Children’s Theatre (Feb. 3rd – March 3rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Hamelin is an idyllic little town on the banks of the River Weser. It is run by a rather inept town council and a very selfish, very self-important Mayor. So, what happens when rats infest the timeless town of Hamelin?  You’ll have to come see for yourself.  Maybe you can help the Pied Piper save the town from the rats and from themselves!

The Pied Piper of Hamelin
Adapted by Rory Pierce
Directed by Rory Pierce

February 3rd – March 3rd, 2018
Performances:
Saturdays at 1pm thru February 17th
Saturdays, February 24th and March 3rd – shows at 11am and 1pm
There are weekday performances available – if interested please call.
Box Office: 303-935-3044
Ticket Link
Appropriate for children 12 years of age and under

VENUE
Miners Alley Children’s Theatre
1224 Washington Avenue
Golden, CO 80401
Venue phone: 303-935-3044
Venue website


