Hamelin is an idyllic little town on the banks of the River Weser. It is run by a rather inept town council and a very selfish, very self-important Mayor. So, what happens when rats infest the timeless town of Hamelin? You’ll have to come see for yourself. Maybe you can help the Pied Piper save the town from the rats and from themselves!

The Pied Piper of Hamelin

Adapted by Rory Pierce

Directed by Rory Pierce

February 3rd – March 3rd, 2018

Performances:

Saturdays at 1pm thru February 17th

Saturdays, February 24th and March 3rd – shows at 11am and 1pm

There are weekday performances available – if interested please call.

Box Office: 303-935-3044

Ticket Link

Appropriate for children 12 years of age and under

VENUE

Miners Alley Children’s Theatre

1224 Washington Avenue

Golden, CO 80401

Venue phone: 303-935-3044

Venue website