NOW HIRING – Sound and Video Engineer for the Fine Arts Center Company at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in audio or equivalent experience plus a minimum of three years of theatrical audio experience; proficient in digital audio and video systems; fluent with Mac, PC and standard AV programs and technologies including but not limited to Qlab and MIDI systems; excellent trouble shooting and repair skills; excellent live mixing abilities including wireless microphones, band/orchestras, and effects; familiarity with paging/monitor systems, networking, Clear Com, and video systems/ projectors; strong written and verbal communications skills and excellent collaboration skills; general office skills, including general knowledge of Microsoft office.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

A Master’s Degree in Audio or related field; five plus years of professional live audio experience.

JOB DUTIES

Implement all audio and video needs for each production in the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company spaces. • Mix the sound live and serve as sound board operator for all performances/events in the SaGaJi Theatre. • Work with Guest Artists/Designers to implement their designs within budget and time parameters. • Provide microphone plot and create all sound effects needed for productions, as required. • Supervise all over-hire audio technicians. • Coordinate and oversee all video/projection needs. • Maintain inventory and organization of all audio/visual gear in a professional working order. • Coordinate all audio needs for rentals and special events programming in the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company spaces. • Serve as electrician, supervised by the lighting director, for load-ins and strikes for all Theatre Company productions. • Attend pre-production meetings. • Participate in all training made available. • Participate when appropriate, in coordinating support arrangements for special functions.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Responsible for specifying, acquiring, manipulating and/or generating the audio and video elements required of all performances, productions and events in the SaGaJi and Music Room theatres. Creates and mixes the sound design for all theatre company productions. Support and actively contribute to the goal of achieving greater diversity, inclusion and equity at Colorado College and work effectively with all members of the campus community. Promote a culture of safety and environmental protection by working in a safe manner; immediately reporting unsafe situations and accidents; following college procedures; and participating in appropriate safety training. Demonstrate environmental sustainability by using college resources wisely and supporting the college’s sustainability initiatives and innovation. Perform other duties as assigned.

TO APPLY

https://employment.coloradocollege.edu/postings/3181



VENUE

Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

30 West Dale Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Venue website