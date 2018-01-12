Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Colorism / 5280 Artists Co-op (Feb. 9th – 25th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 12 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


The stage play, “Colorism – Breaking the Chains of Complexion”, thoughtfully explores the dynamics of intra-racial discrimination.

Colorism
Written and Directed by Kenya Fashaw

February 9th – 25th, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 720-432-9162
Ticket Link

VENUE
Aurora Cultural Arts District Building (ACAD)
1400 Dallas Street
Aurora, CO 80010


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado