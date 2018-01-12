Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



The Bard’s Book Club (ages 18+) / Colorado Shakespeare Festival (classes Jan. 24th – May 16th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 12 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


The Colorado Shakespeare Festival (CSF) is launching our first ever book club – The Bard’s Book Club! Members will meet once a month to chat about the five plays in our 2018 season, guided by CSF staff. Experience the pleasure of discovering and discussing the richness of character, language, plot complications, and modern interpretations of Shakespeare (and non-Shakespeare) plays with other Shakespeare fans. Participants must purchase their own copies of the plays. Seating is limited, register today! Ages 18+.

WHEN ARE CLASSES
Class meets monthly, on Wednesday evenings, 6:00 – 7:50pm
January 24th: “Love’s Labour’s Lost”
February 21st: “Richard III”
March 21st: “Edward III”
April 18th: “Cyrano de Bergerac”
May 16th: “You Can’t Take It With You”

WHERE ARE CLASSES HELD
Colorado Shakespeare Festival Conference Room
1301 Grandview Avenue
Boulder, CO 80302
Info: 303-735-1181

FEE
$125

TO REGISTER FOR CLASS
https://cupresents.org/event/10116/shakespeare/bard-book-club/


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado