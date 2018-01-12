The Colorado Shakespeare Festival (CSF) is launching our first ever book club – The Bard’s Book Club! Members will meet once a month to chat about the five plays in our 2018 season, guided by CSF staff. Experience the pleasure of discovering and discussing the richness of character, language, plot complications, and modern interpretations of Shakespeare (and non-Shakespeare) plays with other Shakespeare fans. Participants must purchase their own copies of the plays. Seating is limited, register today! Ages 18+.

WHEN ARE CLASSES

Class meets monthly, on Wednesday evenings, 6:00 – 7:50pm

January 24th: “Love’s Labour’s Lost”

February 21st: “Richard III”

March 21st: “Edward III”

April 18th: “Cyrano de Bergerac”

May 16th: “You Can’t Take It With You”

WHERE ARE CLASSES HELD

Colorado Shakespeare Festival Conference Room

1301 Grandview Avenue

Boulder, CO 80302

Info: 303-735-1181

FEE

$125

TO REGISTER FOR CLASS

https://cupresents.org/event/10116/shakespeare/bard-book-club/