The Aurora Fox Arts Center is accepting submissions for directors and designers for the remainder of the 33rd season and the upcoming 34th season (lineup TBA).

Even if you have worked with the Fox before, please resubmit. Resumes can be sent to Jen Orf , Production Manager at jorf@auroragov.org

VENUE

Aurora Fox Arts Center

9900 E. Colfax Avenue

Aurora, CO 80010

Aurora Fox Arts Center website