Directors and Designers / Aurora Fox Arts Center

Posted by Becky Toma on 12 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


The Aurora Fox Arts Center is accepting submissions for directors and designers for the remainder of the 33rd season and the upcoming 34th season (lineup TBA).

Even if you have worked with the Fox before, please resubmit. Resumes can be sent to Jen Orf , Production Manager at jorf@auroragov.org

VENUE
Aurora Fox Arts Center
9900 E. Colfax Avenue
Aurora, CO 80010

Aurora Fox Arts Center website


