Presented by the Evergreen Chorale, Company features many of Stephen Sondheim’s best-known songs, including: “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “Being Alive,” “Side by Side, By Side,” “Another Hundred People,” “The Ladies Who Lunch” and more! Company was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and won 6 when it debuted in 1970. The story revolves around Robert, a confirmed bachelor, and his married friends who are trying to convince him to settle down with one of his three girlfriends. The witty, insightful, and often brash dialogue offers a window into the ups and downs of modern relationships in New York City. The musical still resonates today in the age of social media.

Company

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by George Furth

Originally Produced and Directed on Broadway by Harold Price

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Artistic and Musical Director for the Evergreen Chorale production – Christine Gaudreau

February 23rd – March 11th, 2018

Peformances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 3pm

Box Office: 303-674-4002

Ticket Link

VENUE

Center Stage

27608 Fireweed Drive

Evergreen, CO 80439

Evergreen Chorale website