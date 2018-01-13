Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Company / Evergreen Chorale – (Feb. 23rd – March 11th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Jan 2018


Presented by the Evergreen Chorale, Company features many of Stephen Sondheim’s best-known songs, including: “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “Being Alive,” “Side by Side, By Side,” “Another Hundred People,” “The Ladies Who Lunch” and more! Company was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and won 6 when it debuted in 1970. The story revolves around Robert, a confirmed bachelor, and his married friends who are trying to convince him to settle down with one of his three girlfriends. The witty, insightful, and often brash dialogue offers a window into the ups and downs of modern relationships in New York City. The musical still resonates today in the age of social media.

Company
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by George Furth
Originally Produced and Directed on Broadway by Harold Price
Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick
Artistic and Musical Director for the Evergreen Chorale production – Christine Gaudreau

February 23rd – March 11th, 2018
Peformances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 3pm
Box Office: 303-674-4002
Ticket Link

VENUE
Center Stage
27608 Fireweed Drive
Evergreen, CO 80439

Evergreen Chorale website


