Now Hiring / Dancers to teach Dance Classes – Princess Parties of the Rockies

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Princess Parties of the Rockies is auditioning for new dance teachers (portraying princesses) for dance classes. Seeking strong dancers who are excellent with children.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
Weekend availability
Ages 18+
Reliable transportation and valid drivers license
No visible piercings or tattoos
Non-smoker
Excellent Experience with children
Acting Experience
Dance Experience
Outgoing Personality

DUTIES
Dancer / Teach Dance Classes

COMPENSATION
Yes – this is a permanent position

TO APPLY
Email resume, headshot and short bio to:
https://www.princesspartiesoftherockies.com/contact

WEBSITE
Questions: 303-990-3521


