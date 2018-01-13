Princess Parties of the Rockies is auditioning for new dance teachers (portraying princesses) for dance classes. Seeking strong dancers who are excellent with children.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Weekend availability

Ages 18+

Reliable transportation and valid drivers license

No visible piercings or tattoos

Non-smoker

Excellent Experience with children

Acting Experience

Dance Experience

Outgoing Personality

DUTIES

Dancer / Teach Dance Classes

COMPENSATION

Yes – this is a permanent position

TO APPLY

Email resume, headshot and short bio to:

https://www.princesspartiesoftherockies.com/contact

WEBSITE

Questions: 303-990-3521