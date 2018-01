Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment

Princess Parties of the Rockies is auditioning for new dance teachers (portraying princesses) for dance classes. Seeking strong dancers who are excellent with children.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Weekend availability

Ages 18+

Reliable transportation and valid drivers license

No visible piercings or tattoos

Non-smoker

Excellent Experience with children

Acting Experience

Dance Experience

Outgoing Personality

DUTIES

Dancer / Teach Dance Classes

COMPENSATION

Yes – this is a permanent position

TO APPLY

Email resume, headshot and short bio to:

https://www.princesspartiesoftherockies.com/contact

WEBSITE

Questions: 303-990-3521