Singin’ in the Rain, Jr. has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item, but behind the scenes, things aren’t always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina’s squeaky voice might be the end of her career in “talking pictures” without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

Singin’ in the Rain, Jr.

Screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green

Directed by Aaron Sanders

February 9th – March 3rd, 2018

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm

Saturday matinees at 3pm

Box Office: 970-846-5434

VENUE

The Venue Theatre Company

27132 Main Street

Conifer, CO 80433

The Venue Theatre website