Singin’ in the Rain, Jr. / The Venue Theatre Company – (Feb. 9th – March 3rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Singin’ in the Rain, Jr. has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item, but behind the scenes, things aren’t always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina’s squeaky voice might be the end of her career in “talking pictures” without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

Singin’ in the Rain, Jr.
Screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green
Directed by Aaron Sanders

February 9th – March 3rd, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm
Saturday matinees at 3pm
Box Office: 970-846-5434

VENUE
The Venue Theatre Company
27132 Main Street
Conifer, CO 80433

The Venue Theatre website


