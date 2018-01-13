Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring / Character Performers – Princess Parties of the Rockies

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Princess Parties of the Rockies is auditioning for Character Performers who are excellent with children.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
Weekend availability
Ages 18+
Reliable transportation and valid drivers license
No visible piercings or tattoos
Non-smoker
Excellent Experience with children
Acting Experience
Dance Experience
Outgoing Personality
Able to apply FULL makeup

DUTIES
Performer: Birthday party entertainment, hospital visits, corporate events

COMPENSATION
Yes – this is a permanent position

TO APPLY
Email resume, headshot and short bio to:
https://www.princesspartiesoftherockies.com/contact

WEBSITE
Questions: 303-990-3521


