Guys and Dolls / Metropolitan State University – (Feb. 22nd – March 4th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Jan 2018


Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

Guys and Dolls
By Frank Loesser, Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows
Directed by Scott Lubinski
Presented by  Metropolitan State University Denver Theatre Department

February 22nd – March 4th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday, March 4th at 2:30pm
Box Office: 303-556-2296
Ticket Link
Free parking in the 7th Street Garage with valid voucher

VENUE
King Center at Metropolitan State University
Auraria Campus
Eugenia Rawls Courtyard Theatre
855 Lawrence Way
Denver, CO 80204
Venue website


