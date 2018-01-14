Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Feb. 12th) Fences / Lone Tree Arts Center

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


DESCRIPTION OF FENCES
August Wilson, winner of two Pulitzer Prizes and a Tony Award, is widely regarded as one of the finest playwrights ever to write for the American stage. His American Century Cycle, which traces the African-American experience through ten plays, each set in a different decade, stands as a staggering achievement. Fences, the sixth play in the Cycle, revolves around the life of garbage collector Troy Maxson. When his rise through the Negro baseball leagues hit the ceiling of racial prejudice, Maxson turned away from a world of unfulfilled promises and denied opportunities. But in 1957, his son Cory, an emerging football star, sees the world through very different eyes, and his wife Rose yearns for an outlet for her love. Fences won the Tony Award for Best Play, Best Actor, and Best Featured Actress; the Pulitzer Prize; and a Drama Desk Award. The 2012 Broadway revival received a record 10 Tony nominations, winning for Best Revival of a Play, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

Fences
Written by August Wilson
Directed by Wren T. Brown

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Male Understudy Auditions: Tuesday, February 12th, 2018 from 1 – 4pm
Raynell Auditions: Tuesday, February 12th from 4 – 8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Lone Tree Arts Center
10075 Commons Street
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Phone for audition info: 720-509-1010
Lone Tree Arts Center website

PREPARE/BRING
Headshot and Resume
Prepare two minute dramatic monologue, as well as a childhood song, sung while playing games, or a portion of “Jesus Loves Me” to be sung a cappella.

COMPENSATION
Paid position. Union members will be considered.

EMAIL FOR AUDITIONS
kathy.denzer@cityoflonetree.com

AVAILABLE ROLES
MALE UNDERSTUDY (one actor for both roles)
LYONS – Troy’s oldest son by previous marriage: – Male, African-American, 30 – 35. Lyons is an aspiring Jazz musician who has no regular job. He admits that music is the only thing which gives him purpose and enables him to control his anger. Lyons grew up without his father’s presence, as Troy was serving time in prison. He frequently borrows money from Troy and vows to pay him back.
COREY – Troy and Rose’s teenage son: – Male, African-American, over 18 to play 16 – 18. Corey is a high school senior and a talented athlete. When a college football recruiter shows an interest in Corey, Troy refuses to see him. He also won’t allow his son to play football any longer. Corey is intimated by his father and wonders if Troy even likes him.
Also auditioning for:
RAYNELL – Troy’s daughter: – Girl, African-American, 7 and up to play 7 years old. Troy’s illegitimate daughter. Raynell is taken in and raised by Rose after her mother dies in childbirth. Raynell has heard stories about Corey, and meets him on the day of Troy’s funeral. The pair sing a song together which Troy has sung throughout his life. Actress does not have to be an amazing singer, but should be able to sing sweetly.

PERFORMANCES
April 5th – April 21st, 2018
Wednesday, April 4th, 7:30pm (Preview)
Thursday, April 5th, 7:30pm
Friday, April 6th, 8pm
Saturday, April 7th 1:30pm and 8pm
Sunday, April 8th, 1:30pm
Wednesday, April 11th, 1:30pm
Thursday, April 12th, 10AM and 7:30pm
Friday, April 13th, 8pm
Saturday, April 14th, 1:30pm and 8pm
Sunday, April 15th, 1:30pm and 7pm
Wednesday, April 18th, 10AM
Thursday, April 19th, 7:30pm
Friday, April 20th, 8pm
Saturday, April 21st, 1:30pm and 8pm


