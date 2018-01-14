DESCRIPTION OF FENCES

August Wilson, winner of two Pulitzer Prizes and a Tony Award, is widely regarded as one of the finest playwrights ever to write for the American stage. His American Century Cycle, which traces the African-American experience through ten plays, each set in a different decade, stands as a staggering achievement. Fences, the sixth play in the Cycle, revolves around the life of garbage collector Troy Maxson. When his rise through the Negro baseball leagues hit the ceiling of racial prejudice, Maxson turned away from a world of unfulfilled promises and denied opportunities. But in 1957, his son Cory, an emerging football star, sees the world through very different eyes, and his wife Rose yearns for an outlet for her love. Fences won the Tony Award for Best Play, Best Actor, and Best Featured Actress; the Pulitzer Prize; and a Drama Desk Award. The 2012 Broadway revival received a record 10 Tony nominations, winning for Best Revival of a Play, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

Fences

Written by August Wilson

Directed by Wren T. Brown

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Male Understudy Auditions: Tuesday, February 12th, 2018 from 1 – 4pm

Raynell Auditions: Tuesday, February 12th from 4 – 8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Lone Tree Arts Center

10075 Commons Street

Lone Tree, CO 80124

Phone for audition info: 720-509-1010

Lone Tree Arts Center website

PREPARE/BRING

Headshot and Resume

Prepare two minute dramatic monologue, as well as a childhood song, sung while playing games, or a portion of “Jesus Loves Me” to be sung a cappella.

COMPENSATION

Paid position. Union members will be considered.

EMAIL FOR AUDITIONS

kathy.denzer@cityoflonetree.com

AVAILABLE ROLES

MALE UNDERSTUDY (one actor for both roles)

LYONS – Troy’s oldest son by previous marriage: – Male, African-American, 30 – 35. Lyons is an aspiring Jazz musician who has no regular job. He admits that music is the only thing which gives him purpose and enables him to control his anger. Lyons grew up without his father’s presence, as Troy was serving time in prison. He frequently borrows money from Troy and vows to pay him back.

COREY – Troy and Rose’s teenage son: – Male, African-American, over 18 to play 16 – 18. Corey is a high school senior and a talented athlete. When a college football recruiter shows an interest in Corey, Troy refuses to see him. He also won’t allow his son to play football any longer. Corey is intimated by his father and wonders if Troy even likes him.

Also auditioning for:

RAYNELL – Troy’s daughter: – Girl, African-American, 7 and up to play 7 years old. Troy’s illegitimate daughter. Raynell is taken in and raised by Rose after her mother dies in childbirth. Raynell has heard stories about Corey, and meets him on the day of Troy’s funeral. The pair sing a song together which Troy has sung throughout his life. Actress does not have to be an amazing singer, but should be able to sing sweetly.

PERFORMANCES

April 5th – April 21st, 2018

Wednesday, April 4th, 7:30pm (Preview)

Thursday, April 5th, 7:30pm

Friday, April 6th, 8pm

Saturday, April 7th 1:30pm and 8pm

Sunday, April 8th, 1:30pm

Wednesday, April 11th, 1:30pm

Thursday, April 12th, 10AM and 7:30pm

Friday, April 13th, 8pm

Saturday, April 14th, 1:30pm and 8pm

Sunday, April 15th, 1:30pm and 7pm

Wednesday, April 18th, 10AM

Thursday, April 19th, 7:30pm

Friday, April 20th, 8pm

Saturday, April 21st, 1:30pm and 8pm