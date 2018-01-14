Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Wizard of Oz / Peanut Butter Players – (Feb. 17th – March 17th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


The Peanut Butter Players present the musical version of the classic movie, The Wizard of Oz, performed by the professional kids, “The Lunch Bunch,” with a few new and creative twists. Enjoy the adventures of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion as they track down the Wizard, get rid of the Wicked Witch and find the true value of Home.

The Wizard of Oz
Directed by Jo Anne Lamun
Presented by the Peanut Butter Players

February 17th – March 17th, 2018
Performances:
Saturdays at 11am (lunch at noon)
Monday, February 19th at 11am (lunch at noon) – President’s Day
Call for Reservations at 303-786-8727

VENUE
Harlequin Center for the Performing Arts
1376 Miners Drive, Suite 2016
Lafayette, CO 80026
Venue phone: 303-786-8727

Peanut Butter Players website


