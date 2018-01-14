The Peanut Butter Players present the musical version of the classic movie, The Wizard of Oz, performed by the professional kids, “The Lunch Bunch,” with a few new and creative twists. Enjoy the adventures of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion as they track down the Wizard, get rid of the Wicked Witch and find the true value of Home.

The Wizard of Oz

Directed by Jo Anne Lamun

Presented by the Peanut Butter Players

February 17th – March 17th, 2018

Performances:

Saturdays at 11am (lunch at noon)

Monday, February 19th at 11am (lunch at noon) – President’s Day

Call for Reservations at 303-786-8727

VENUE

Harlequin Center for the Performing Arts

1376 Miners Drive, Suite 2016

Lafayette, CO 80026

Venue phone: 303-786-8727

Peanut Butter Players website