Red / Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College – (Feb. 16th – 25th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Jan 2018


Master abstract expressionist Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art, a series of murals for New York’s famed Four Seasons Restaurant. In the two fascinating years that follow, Rothko works feverishly with his young assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery. Raw and provocative, Red is a searing portrait of an artist’s ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting.

Red
by John Logan
Directed by Kelly Ketzenbarger
Presented by the Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College

February 16th – February 25th, 2018
Performances:
Friday, February 16th – 7pm
Saturday, February 17th – 7pm
Sunday, February 18th – 2pm
Thursday, February 22nd – 7pm
Friday, February 23rd – 7pm
Saturday, February 24th – 7pm
Sunday, February 25th – 2pm
Box Office: 970-947-8177


VENUE
Colorado Mountain College
New Space Theatre in the Calaway Academic Building
3000 Country Road 114
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
Venue phone: 970-947-8177


