Pandemic Collective (a horror theatre company based in Denver), is seeking actors for their next production, Yūrei.

Derived in Kabuki style and horror Manga,is based on the Japanese mythology behind “Tomino’s Hell”, a deadly poem whose words must never be spoken aloud. When newlywed Amira discovers a piece of parchment in a mirror gifted to her by a stranger, a malevolent spirit from the past begins to haunt her.a terrifying play about revenge from beyond the grave and the people who torment us long after they are gone, is perfect for devotees of classic nightmare-inducing horror.

Yūrei (World -premiere horror play)

Written by Pandemic Collective’s Artistic Director Rhea Amos

Directed by Alexander Evert

ROLES

Seeking to collaborate with driven artists that are passionate about horror and developing new work as part of an open and brave collective.

Needed Asian American actors for the following roles:

Eika – 20’s – 30’s, a young bride tormented by haunting visions

Yo – 20’s – 30’s, Eika’s groom, a charming man with a cruel streak

Ji – 20’s – 40’s, the sister of Yo, observant and kind

Amira – 20’s – 30’s, a young and bright-eyed woman, scorned by her lover