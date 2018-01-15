Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Yūrei / Pandemic Collective

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Pandemic Collective (a horror theatre company based in Denver), is seeking actors for their next production, Yūrei.
 
Derived in Kabuki style and horror Manga, Yūrei is based on the Japanese mythology behind “Tomino’s Hell”, a deadly poem whose words must never be spoken aloud. When newlywed Amira discovers a piece of parchment in a mirror gifted to her by a stranger, a malevolent spirit from the past begins to haunt her. Yūrei, a terrifying play about revenge from beyond the grave and the people who torment us long after they are gone, is perfect for devotees of classic nightmare-inducing horror.

Yūrei (World -premiere horror play)
Written by Pandemic Collective’s Artistic Director Rhea Amos
Directed by Alexander Evert
ROLES
Seeking to collaborate with driven artists that are passionate about horror and developing new work as part of an open and brave collective.
Needed Asian American actors for the following roles:
Eika – 20’s – 30’s, a young bride tormented by haunting visions
Yo – 20’s – 30’s, Eika’s groom, a charming man with a cruel streak
Ji – 20’s – 40’s, the sister of Yo, observant and kind
Amira – 20’s – 30’s, a young and bright-eyed woman, scorned by her lover


HOW TO AUDITION
They will be scheduling times to meet with interested actors for cold reads from the script. Send headshot and resume to: pandemic@pandemiccollective.org. If you have any questions, or if you would like a copy of the script, send an email to the above address.

COMPENSATION
All roles are PAID

REHEARSAL AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Rehearsals begin in early March
Performances: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays – April 5th – April 21st, 2018
VENUE: Theatre 29th, a new theatre space located on 29th and Sheridan in Denver, (Yūrei will be the first show performed in this space!).

ABOUT PANDEMIC COLLECTIVE
Pandemic Collective is a 501(c)(3) non-profit horror theatre company dedicated to infecting the masses through horror theatre. By engaging artists and audiences across all mediums, we seek to collaborate as a cultural force to rouse outrage and fear in hope of social change. Pandemic Collective utilizes artists outside of the conventional performing arts medium (i.e. graphic designers, photographers, sculptors, pick your poison) combining our diverse artistic influences to create unique horror theatre pieces that are highly infectious and compelling.
Website for Pandemic Collective


