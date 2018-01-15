Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(Feb. 5th) / District Merchants – Miners Alley Playhouse

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Synopsis of District Merchants (from the playwright):
Love and litigation, deep passions, and predatory lending are taken to a new level in this uneasy comedy, which wades fearlessly into the endless complexities and contradictions of life in America. Set among the Black and Jewish populations of an imagined time and place-—simultaneously Shakespearean, post-Civil War Washington, DC, and today-—District Merchants is a remarkable tale of money, merchandise, and mercy.

District Merchants
by Aaron Posner
Inspired by The Merchant of Venice
Directed by Len Matheo

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, February 5th, 2018 from 6-10pm
(Callbacks by invitation only on Mon., Feb. 15th from 6-10pm)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Miners Alley Playhouse
1224 Washington Avenue
Golden, CO 80401
(Entrance on 13th Street in front of the cowboy sculpture)

AUDITION APPOINTMENTS ARE BY INVITATION
Please email headshot and resume to: Auditions@minersalley.com

PREPARE/BRING
1-2 Minute Monologue
Headshot and Resume
Callback sides will be provided after the initial auditions

COMPENSATION
All roles are PAID. Equity Special Appearance contracts are available for this production. All ethnicities are encouraged.

REHEARSALS
Begin approximately mid-April. The schedule will be determined based on the cast.

PERFORMANCES
May 25th – June 24th, 2018
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm

VENUE FOR PERFORMANCES
Miners Alley Playhouse
1224 Washington Avenue
Golden, CO 80401
Website for Miners Alley Playhouse


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado