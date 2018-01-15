Synopsis of District Merchants (from the playwright):

Love and litigation, deep passions, and predatory lending are taken to a new level in this uneasy comedy, which wades fearlessly into the endless complexities and contradictions of life in America. Set among the Black and Jewish populations of an imagined time and place-—simultaneously Shakespearean, post-Civil War Washington, DC, and today-—District Merchants is a remarkable tale of money, merchandise, and mercy.

District Merchants

by Aaron Posner

Inspired by The Merchant of Venice

Directed by Len Matheo

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, February 5th, 2018 from 6-10pm

(Callbacks by invitation only on Mon., Feb. 15th from 6-10pm)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Miners Alley Playhouse

1224 Washington Avenue

Golden, CO 80401

(Entrance on 13th Street in front of the cowboy sculpture)

AUDITION APPOINTMENTS ARE BY INVITATION

Please email headshot and resume to: Auditions@minersalley.com

PREPARE/BRING

1-2 Minute Monologue

Headshot and Resume

Callback sides will be provided after the initial auditions

COMPENSATION

All roles are PAID. Equity Special Appearance contracts are available for this production. All ethnicities are encouraged.

REHEARSALS

Begin approximately mid-April. The schedule will be determined based on the cast.

PERFORMANCES

May 25th – June 24th, 2018

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

VENUE FOR PERFORMANCES

Website for Miners Alley Playhouse