Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock musical about a hapless floral shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on humans. The music is in the style of early 1960s rock ‘n’ roll, doo-wop and early Motown. The show has several well-known tunes, including the title song, “Skid Row (Downtown)”, “Somewhere That’s Green”, and “Suddenly, Seymour.”



Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics and Book by Howard Ashman

Directed by Kristel Jelinek

Assistant Director – Marnie Ward

Music Direction by Elle K. Tyler



WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, February 24th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Parlando School of Musical Arts in the Dairy Arts Center

2590 Walnut Street

Boulder, CO 80302

TO SCHEDULE AN AUDITION

All auditions are by appointment.

To schedule an appointment contact Courtney Bostwick by email at courtney.paige.bostwick@gmail.com.

PREPARE/BRING

Please prepare approximately 32 bars of a musical theatre or 1950-’60s pop song. Please bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. Recorded accompaniment will not available.

All those auditioning are encouraged to provide a résumé of their onstage experience and training, or include this information on their audition form. Please bring a headshot, if available – this does not have to be a professional photo.

NOTE: To be considered for a role, please bring a list of all potential conflicts including school events, work, travel, etc… for the time period May 29th-June 16th. Any conflicts with the posted schedule must be discussed with the production team and agreed to before casting can be confirmed.

FEES

If cast, tuition fees and costume fees apply. Tuition assistance is available.



ROLES

Note: The show will be double cast; they will work in conjunction with one another, with separate performances. Due to the content of this show, actors must be in grades 7-12; this includes students who will be in 7th grade as of the 2018-2019 academic year.

Seymour Krelborn: An insecure, put-upon florist’s clerk and eventual hero. He is a genuine, well-meaning man who is taken for granted because of his clumsy ways and poor social skills. (Vocal range top: G4; Vocal range bottom: A2)

Audrey: Secret love of Seymour’s life. She hasn’t had the easiest go of things, but has hopes and dreams for herself beyond her situation. (Vocal range top: D5 Vocal range bottom: G#3)

Mr. Mushnik: The seasoned owner of the failing East Side flower shop and Seymour’s nosy boss. He is profit-driven, greedy, and manipulative. (Vocal range top: F4; Vocal range bottom: G2)

Orin Scrivello: An egotistical dentist with a passion for leather and sadistic tendencies. Audrey’s no-good boyfriend. (Vocal range top: G4; Vocal range bottom: G2)

Voice Of The Plant: An actor/vocalist located offstage. The voice is that of a conniving, street-smart “villain.” Gender non-specific! (Vocal range top: G4; Vocal range bottom: G2 – adjustments may be made!)

Crystal: One of the trio of neighborhood girls, acting as the Greek Chorus. Young, hip, and smart, these girls are the only ones who have a grip on reality. Must be able to learn harmonies and music relatively quickly. (Vocal range top: F5; Vocal range bottom: Ab3)

Ronnette: One of the trio of neighborhood girls, acting as the Greek Chorus. Young, hip, and smart, these girls are the only ones who have a grip on reality. Must be able to learn harmonies and music relatively quickly. (Vocal range top: F5; Vocal range bottom: Ab3)

Chiffon: One of the trio of neighborhood girls, acting as the Greek Chorus. Young, hip, and smart, these girls are the only ones who have a grip on reality. Must be able to learn harmonies and music relatively quickly. (Vocal range top: F5; Vocal range bottom: Ab3)

The Plant (Audrey II) Puppet: An anthropomorphic cross between a Venus flytrap and an avocado, the plant has an appetite for human flesh that is appeased by Seymour. Puppeteers will also be featured in other ensemble roles, as well as the other sizes of the plant.

Ensemble: Featured customers, Radio DJ, Skid Row inhabitants, Audrey II puppeteers, etc…

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals will be held daily, over a 2-week period, May 29th- June 12th, from 9:30am to 4pm. Students will be required to attend ALL rehearsals. Once cast, no scheduling changes will be permitted, excluding illness or emergency. No absences will be permitted from June 13th-16th. This attendance policy will be set forth in the performer contract. Failure to comply with this policy will result in forfeiture of role.

Performances run June 13th-16th, at the Dairy Center for the Arts in Boulder.

QUESTIONS?

Contact Kristel Jelinek Brown, Director of Voice and Theatrical

Kristel@parlando.org

Parlando School of Musical Arts website