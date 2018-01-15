Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Theater Co-Teacher / Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids is looking for a Theater Co-Teacher. The job begins on January 29th and goes through April 16th, 2018.

REQUIREMENTS / JOB DUTIES
1-2 years experience teaching theatre to kids ages 6-10 required. Needed to assist after school class teacher for Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids Boulder and Denver. Mature preferred.

SCHEDULE
MONDAYS – Where the Wild Things Are: Acting and Character Play (Grades K-4) 4-5:15pm / January 29th – April 16th (no class 2/19 and 3/26)
FRIDAYS – Mary Poppins: A Musical Revue (Grades 1- 4) 4-5:15pm / January 26th – April 13th (no class 3/30)

COMPENSATION
This is a temporary, PAID position

TO APPLY
Please submit your resume with subject “Theater Co-Teacher” to Stuart Motola at stuart@theaterforkids.net.
Questions? 303-245-8150

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids website

VENUE
Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids
5311 Western Avenue, Suite 135
Boulder, CO 80301


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado