Broadway Our Way is not only a fundraiser, but a celebration. A cabaret-style Broadway musical event celebrating the Evergreen Players productions and educational programs. The funds raised will help ensure that the company can continue to thrive and provide the community with first rate shows and events,” said Director Clay White. The evening will include songs from such hit Broadway shows as 9 to 5, Camelot, Ragtime, Dear Evan Hansen, and many more.

Broadway Our Way features: Kristen Carpenter, Edie Cherubino, Court Clark, Amy Fletcher, Chad Hewitt, DJ Himstedt, Carolyn Lohr, Emily B. Macomber, Michal McDowell, Bill O’Meara, and Onna Poeter.

PERFORMANCES

Friday and Saturday, January 26th and 27th, 2018 at 7:30pm

Sunday, January 28th at 2pm

Box Office: 303-674-4934

Ticket Link

VENUE

CenterStage

27608 Fireweed Drive

Evergreen, CO 80439

Evergreen Players Website