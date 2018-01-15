Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Broadway Our Way / Evergreen Players – (Jan. 26th – 28th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Broadway Our Way is not only a fundraiser, but a celebration. A cabaret-style Broadway musical event celebrating the Evergreen Players productions and educational programs. The funds raised will help ensure that the company can continue to thrive and provide the community with first rate shows and events,” said Director Clay White. The evening will include songs from such hit Broadway shows as 9 to 5, Camelot, Ragtime, Dear Evan Hansen, and many more.

Broadway Our Way features: Kristen Carpenter, Edie Cherubino, Court Clark, Amy Fletcher, Chad Hewitt, DJ Himstedt, Carolyn Lohr, Emily B. Macomber, Michal McDowell, Bill O’Meara, and Onna Poeter.

PERFORMANCES
Friday and Saturday, January 26th and 27th, 2018 at 7:30pm
Sunday, January 28th at 2pm
Box Office: 303-674-4934
Ticket Link

VENUE
CenterStage
27608 Fireweed Drive
Evergreen, CO 80439

Evergreen Players Website


