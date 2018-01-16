Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



March 11th / Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – StageDoor Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right hand man and reunites him with his family. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads, “Those Canaan Days,” to country-western, “One More Angel in Heaven,” and calypso, “Benjamin Calypso,” along with the unforgettable classics, “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Lyrics by Tim Rice
Presented by StageDoor Theatre:
Director and Music Direction by Tanner Kelly
Choreography by Tracy Doty

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, March 11th, 2018 from 10am – 3pm
Callbacks – Sunday, March 11th from 4 – 6pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
StageDoor Theatre
25797 Conifer Road
Conifer, CO 80433
Venue phone: 303-838-0809
StageDoor Theatre website

ROLES
All roles, except for the role of Joseph, are available. See website for complete role description at www.stagedoortheatre.org/auditions

PREPARE/BRING
Headshot and Resume. Prepare 32-bar cut from an upbeat song in the style of the show. Bring sheet music, an accompanist will be provided. Dress comfortably for the dance portion of the auditions.
Please review the StageDoor calendar, from May through July for the tentative rehearsal schedule for any known or possible conflicts. Most rehearsals will take place on Wednesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Must be at least 16 years of age. Auditions are by appointment only. Contact producer, Jill Manser for an appointment at jmanser@stagedoortheatre.org

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID a stipend.
No union members considered.

PERFORMANCES
July 13th – July 29th, 2018
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Matinees on Saturday, July 21st and Sunday, July 29th at 2pm
Participation in the Evergreen Rodeo Parade on Saturday, June 16th from 8am -1pm is required for all cast members.


