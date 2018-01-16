Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Scenic Builder / Vintage Theatre Productions

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Vintage Theatre Productions is looking for a scenic builder for several of their shows for the 2018 season.

JOB
Temporary position. Starts January 2018 and continues thru December 31st, 2018. Required qualifications: carpentry skills.

TO APPLY
Email Biz Schaugaard at bizshaugaard@gmail.com

COMPENSATION
Paid position.
No union members considered.

VENUE
Vintage Theatre
1468 Dayton Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Vintage Theatre website


