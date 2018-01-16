Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Feb. 17th / The Princess Who Became King – The BiTSY Stage

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


The Princess Who Became King
an original adaptation
Presented by The BiTSY Stage

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, February 17th, 2018
By appointment only

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The BiTSY Stage
1137 South Huron Street
Denver, CO 80223

ROLES
Actors of Color to play various roles
(there are no Union roles available)

PREPARE/BRING
No monologue is required. Cold readings from sides and some improv with fellow actors. Be prepared to stay for at least 15 minutes. In some cases, you may be asked to stay longer.

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: April 16th – May 17th, 2018
Performances: May 18th – June 17th
Fridays at 7:30pm
Saturdays 11am & 1pm
Sundays 11am & 1pm
PLUS: Wednesday, May 23rd and Thursday, May 24th at 7:30pm

COMPENSATION
All roles are PAID
Salary: $75 a week during rehearsals and $50 per performance

TO APPLY
Interested actors should send their headshot and resume to Samantha McDermott at Sam@BitsyStage.com.
You will be contacted with a time slot for your audition.

VENUE
The BiTSY Stage
1137 South Huron Street
Denver, CO 80223

The BiTSY Stage website


