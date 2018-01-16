The Princess Who Became King

an original adaptation

Presented by The BiTSY Stage

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, February 17th, 2018

By appointment only

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The BiTSY Stage

1137 South Huron Street

Denver, CO 80223

ROLES

Actors of Color to play various roles

(there are no Union roles available)

PREPARE/BRING

No monologue is required. Cold readings from sides and some improv with fellow actors. Be prepared to stay for at least 15 minutes. In some cases, you may be asked to stay longer.

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: April 16th – May 17th, 2018

Performances: May 18th – June 17th

Fridays at 7:30pm

Saturdays 11am & 1pm

Sundays 11am & 1pm

PLUS: Wednesday, May 23rd and Thursday, May 24th at 7:30pm

COMPENSATION

All roles are PAID

Salary: $75 a week during rehearsals and $50 per performance

TO APPLY

Interested actors should send their headshot and resume to Samantha McDermott at Sam@BitsyStage.com.

You will be contacted with a time slot for your audition.

VENUE

The BiTSY Stage website