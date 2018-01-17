Mile High Chronicles follows a twenty-something visionary with trust issues. A new arrival to the Mile High City after being conned out of a job and a work visa, Kassandra drives for Dryft, an extreme-bargain ride-share service. But her real passion is to create a ground-breaking mobile App. In each 4 to 6 minute episode, Kassandra comes into contact with colorful local characters, cannabis products, and slightly hallucinatory scenes from movie classics.

Produced by WebTV Productions

AUDITIONS

Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 from noon – 6pm

PRODUCTION DATES

Weekends in February/March

AUDITION LOCATION

Open Media Foundation

700 Kalamath Street

Denver, CO 80204

PREPARE/BRING

Actors will read from the script. No monologue is required.

ROLES

CARLITA (4 – 8) Carlita is a U.S. citizen born of undocumented parents who fled a war-torn country in search of safety and better economic opportunities.

CARLITA’S MOTHER (20s – 40s): Carlita’s awesome mom

CARLITA’S FATHER (20s – 40s): Carlita’s awesome dad

WAIF (20s – early 30s): An aspiring and entrepreneurial craft-snacks Chef with deep emotional intelligence, determined to make a mark in the Denver food scene. Like many people in their 20s and 30s, Waif struggles with student loan debt, and to pay bills in an increasingly expensive city.

REGGIE (20s – early 30s): Strong woman with a keen eye for vintage fashion, and a job that involves a great deal of domestic and international travel. By season one’s end, Reggie will exact revenge on a group of Trump-emboldened neo-Nazis.

KATYA (20s – early 30s): Reggie’s partner, in crime and otherwise. Katya will also exact revenge on a group of Trump-emboldened neo-Nazis.

IVANKA (20s – 60s): An immigration lawyer.

ADDITIONAL ROLES

LUCINDA (20s – 50s): Heavily debt-leveraged bar owner with low THC-CBD tolerance levels.

BILLIE SEVEN (20s – early 30s): Famous local songwriter/musician, easy on the eyes. EUDORA (20s – 60s) Former EPA scientist turned bag lady with PTSD after her experience in the Trump Administration.

SMOKEY (20s – 60s) A meth addict, mistaken for Donald Trump by Eudora.

PARK RANGER (20s – 60s) Discovers Carlita alone in a forest that burned down a year ago.

ICE AGENT (20s – 40s): The Man.

REDNECK (20s – 40s): Dreams of being The Man.

CLERK (20s – 60s) Jello Biafra, if he were a store clerk at a vintage shop.

RADIO and TELEVISION VOICES (any): Commercial newscasters reporting on climate change events unfolding in Colorado and beyond. (V.O.)

COMPENSATION

Yes

No union members will be considered.

AUDITION CONTACT

MHCcasting@gmail.com