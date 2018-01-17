Jotunheim: A Legend of Thor and His Hammer is the eighth adaptation of international folktales presented by The BiTSY Stage. Thor’s hammer has gone missing and clever Loki devises a plot to get it back. With Moljnir in the hands of a giant, will the gods be able to crow about their success, or will their plans unravel?

With a heavy-metal rock musical theme, this show will be louder and darker that previous productions and is suggested for children ages 8 and older.

Jotunheim: A Legend of Thor and His Hammer

Adapted by Samantha McDermott

Directed by Matthew Davis

Starring: Kaitlyn Althoff, Ryan Barnett, Luca Grieman, Katie Medved, Patti Murtha, Greg Oblazny, Veronica Straight-Lingo, and Christopher Wells.

February 22nd – April 8th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm

Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm

No performances on March 29th – April 1st

Admission is FREE/donations are accepted

Reservations are required at 720-328-5294

Note: There is no late seating for this show.

VENUE

The Betsy Stage (The Bitsy Stage’s main theatre)

1137 South Huron Street

Denver, CO 80223

The Betsy Stage website