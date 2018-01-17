A folktale for adults, The Electric Baby combines magic, myth, and humor to explore devastating loss and hopeful healing. Six strangers’ lives collide after a tragic car accident, forcing them to confront the secrets, hopes, and fears that haunt their lives. At the play’s center is a mysterious baby that glows like the moon and draws the characters together as they open their hearts and rediscover that human connection, laughter and stories shared can redeem sorrow.

“Dazzling and original.” –TalkinBroadway.com

The Electric Baby

By Stefanie Zadravec

Directed by Rick Barbour

Starring: Abner Genece, Kate Gleason, Emelie O’Hara, Lance Rasmussen, Jessica Robblee, and Greg Ungar

February 9th – May 4th, 2018

Performances:

Wednesday matinees at 1:30pm

Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sunday matinees at 2pm

Content: Strong Adult Language. Appropriate for Young Adult – Adult Audiences

Venue

Black Box Theatre

at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

6901 Wadsworth Blvd.

Arvada, CO 80003

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities website