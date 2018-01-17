Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Electric Baby / The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities – (Feb. 9th – May 4th)

A folktale for adults, The Electric Baby combines magic, myth, and humor to explore devastating loss and hopeful healing. Six strangers’ lives collide after a tragic car accident, forcing them to confront the secrets, hopes, and fears that haunt their lives. At the play’s center is a mysterious baby that glows like the moon and draws the characters together as they open their hearts and rediscover that human connection, laughter and stories shared can redeem sorrow.
“Dazzling and original.” –TalkinBroadway.com

The Electric Baby
By Stefanie Zadravec
Directed by Rick Barbour
Starring: Abner Genece, Kate Gleason, Emelie O’Hara, Lance Rasmussen, Jessica Robblee, and Greg Ungar

February 9th – May 4th, 2018
Performances:
Wednesday matinees at 1:30pm
Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 720-898-7200
Ticket Link
Content: Strong Adult Language. Appropriate for Young Adult – Adult Audiences

Venue
Black Box Theatre
at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
6901 Wadsworth Blvd.
Arvada, CO 80003
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities website


