URGENTLY SEEKING: One adult male actor to play the following roles:

WINSTON T. STRATFORD – (Male, 30’s to 50’s) – Winslow is a wealthy Texas oil tycoon that is looking to expand his business dealings into the mountains. His new ski resort “Dynasty” threatens to destroy the town, its culture, and put all of the locals out of business and onto the streets.

GUS ZIMMERMAN – (Played by the same actor that plays Winslow) – Gus is a jovial German transplant. He has lived in town for a long time and has run Gus’ Ski Shop for over 20 years. Gus takes Billy under his wing and acts as a father figure to Billy and Phillip

SYNOPSIS of Show

Totally Awesome 80s Ski Town, USA is a fun, new, and completely original party musical. It spoofs the goofball ski movies of the 80s and early 90s. With influences such as Ski Patrol, Better Off Dead, Hot Dog The Movie, and even Footloose, Totally Awesome 80’s Ski Town, USA will have everyone feeling nostalgic, and dancing in the aisles. The story follows young Billy Tanner, an orphan and a drifter, as he wanders into a seemingly quiet ski town. But he ends up getting more than he bargained for, as he unexpectedly gets mixed up in the adventure of a lifetime. Can Billy get the girl? Can he save the town from a greedy oil tycoon? And most importantly of all, can he confront the demons from his hilariously tortured past? House parties, epic ski races, Norse gods, and strange foreign exchange students are all just a part of an average day in Totally Awesome 80s, Ski Town, USA!

REHEARSALS

Rehearsals are in Denver and will begin immediately through the end of February. Tech rehearsals will be February 20th – March 1st in Breckenridge.

PEFORMANCES

The show will run weekends March 2nd – April 7th, 2018

COMPENSATION

The position is paid and lodging will be available once the production moves to Breckenridge. Carpool options will be available.

TO APPLY

Please submit headshot and resume to casting@skimusical.com.

VENUE

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website