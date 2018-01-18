Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Summer Camp Theater Instructors and more / Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids

Posted by Becky Toma on 18 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids, Boulder and Denver’s premiere youth theatre company, has over 50 summer camp positions available in Boulder and Denver. We have a unique theatre educational philosophy that combines the best of high quality productions with kid friendly process-based instruction.

Jobs available include: Summer Camp Theater Instructors, Director, Stage Manager, Choreographer, Musical Director, Set Designer, Sound, Lights, Costumers and more.

For a current listing of jobs, please visit: www.theaterforkids.net/employment

QUALIFICATIONS
For teaching positions, candidates should have at least a BA in their field and 2 years of experience teaching kids in their field. For part time production positions (lights, sets, sound, costumers, makeup, etc) preference given to local candidates.

EMPLOYMENT TERM
Temporary position – Late May thru mid-August 2018

COMPENSATION
PAID positions

TO APPLY
Contact: Stuart Motola at stuart@theaterforkids.net

LOCATION
Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids
5311 Western Avenue, Suite 135
Boulder, CO 80301

