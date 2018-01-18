Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids, Boulder and Denver’s premiere youth theatre company, has over 50 summer camp positions available in Boulder and Denver. We have a unique theatre educational philosophy that combines the best of high quality productions with kid friendly process-based instruction.

Jobs available include: Summer Camp Theater Instructors, Director, Stage Manager, Choreographer, Musical Director, Set Designer, Sound, Lights, Costumers and more.

For a current listing of jobs, please visit: www.theaterforkids.net/ employment

QUALIFICATIONS

For teaching positions, candidates should have at least a BA in their field and 2 years of experience teaching kids in their field. For part time production positions (lights, sets, sound, costumers, makeup, etc) preference given to local candidates.

EMPLOYMENT TERM

Temporary position – Late May thru mid-August 2018

COMPENSATION

PAID positions

TO APPLY

Contact: Stuart Motola at stuart@theaterforkids.net

LOCATION

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids

5311 Western Avenue, Suite 135

Boulder, CO 80301

Website