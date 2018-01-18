Auditions are open to everyone. This is a musical.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, based on the popular 1988 MGM film, takes us to the French Riviera for high jinks and hilarity. Sophisticated, suave with a good dash of mischief, this hysterical comedy features a delightfully jazzy score by David Yazbek (The Full Monty) and was nominated for eleven Tony Awards. Lawrence Jameson makes his lavish living by talking rich ladies out of their money. Freddy Benson more humbly swindles women by waking their compassion with fabricated stories about his grandmother’s failing health. After meeting on a train, they attempt to work together, only to find that this small French town isn’t big enough for the two of them. They agree on a settlement: the first one to extract $50,000 from a young female target, heiress, Christine Colgate, wins, and the other must leave town. A hilarious battle of cons ensues that will keep audiences laughing, humming and guessing to the end!

WHEN

Monday, February 12th, 2018 from 6-10pm

WHERE

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

PREPARE/BRING

Performers will need to prepare a 32 bar selection of a musical theatre song, memorized with sheet music for the pianist. Performers may be asked to stay after their vocal audition for a dance call that evening.

Please bring headshot and resume.

COMPENSATION

All roles are paid.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email Nathan Halvorson at nhalvorson@coloradocollege.edu

VENUE

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

at Colorado College

30 W. Dale Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Website Colorado Fine Arts Center theatre