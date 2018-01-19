Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Costumer / Magic Moments, Inc.

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Magic Moments, Inc. is seeking a volunteer costumer for their upcoming production or In the Same Boat.

QUALIFICATIONS
Theater experience and production sewing experience.

DUTIES
Designing, sewing, fitting, and altering costumes for a cast of approximately 150 actors with multiple costume changes.

COMPENSATION
This is a NON-paid position

This is a temporary position – starting immediately thru March 25th.

PERFORMANCES
March 22nd to 25th, 2018 at the Anschutz Family Theater at Kent Denver School.

CONTACT
Please contact Maryjo Farr at 321-536-5069 or Maryjofarr@gmail.com.

MORE INFORMATION
Magic Moments, Inc. website


