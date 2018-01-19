5th Wall Productions is holding auditions for their next two shows. The first show is Venus and Fur, the provocative drama by David Ives in April and they are following that up with the second ever production of The Ghosts of Us by Rebecca Gorman-O’Neill.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Soon – information is coming



WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The audition venue will be either at the Southglenn Library or at The Bakery Arts Warehouse. Stay tuned for confirmation!

COMPENSATION

Actors are offered a stipend based on box office receipts

PREPARE/BRING

One contemporary dramatic monologue. You will be asked to read sides from the material. Please be prepared to stay for at least a half hour.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION or call: 720-771-8826

http://www.signupgenius. com/go/20f0a4ca4a72caafa7- venus

ABOUT VENUS AND FUR

by David Ives

Directed by Logan Custer

ROLES

1 male, 1 female

Thomas, a beleaguered playwright/director, is desperate to find an actress to play Vanda, the female lead in his adaptation of the classic sadomasochistic tale Venus in Fur. Into his empty audition room walks a vulgar and equally desperate actress—oddly enough, named Vanda. Though utterly wrong for the sophisticated part, Vanda exhibits a strange command of the material, piquing Thomas’ interest with her seductive talents and secretive manner. As the two work through the script, they blur the line between play and reality, entering into an increasingly serious game of submission and domination that only one of them can win. A mysterious, funny, erotic drama that represents yet another departure for the multifaceted David Ives.

REHEARSALS/PERFORMANCES

Venus in Fur will begin rehearsals on February 28th. Performances run April 12th – 21st at The Bakery Arts Warehouse

ABOUT THE GHOSTS OF US

by Rebecca Gorman O’Neill

Directed by Jo Gerlick

ROLES

2 male, 2 female

Emma and Jackson are getting a divorce. To fulfill the terms of an ill-conceived prenuptial agreement, they must spend 36 hours together, no modern conveniences or distractions, before their divorce can be legally filed. In an idyllic cabin in the Rocky Mountains, the couple begins their 36 hours sentence. They each bring backup: Jackson’s best friend Aiden, and Emma’s sister, Sophia. Aiden chooses this opportunity to profess his long-secret love for Emma, Jackson chooses this opportunity to profess his long-withheld lust for Sophia. Each of the women, with their feelings for the wrong man, complete the love-square. As alliances shift, old grudges and long-held secrets emerge, until each member of the group is laid metaphorically bare before the others, revealing who is whole and who is broken, who holds the moral high ground, and who actually derailed long ago. The character-driven, emotionally complex relationships are the core of this bold address of life’s poignant absurdity. Plus there’s a gun. Four guns, actually. And a hatchet.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

The Ghost of Us will begin rehearsals in late April/ early May and performances run June 14th – 23rd at the Bakery Arts Warehouse.

More Information

5th Wall Productions

Call for info: 720-771-8826

VENUE

The Bakery Arts Warehouse

2132 Market Street

Denver, CO 80205