Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Costumer / Props Designer – Arts In The Open

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


A Costumer / Props Designer is needed for two shows of the Arts in the Open 2018 Season.

QUALIFICATIONS
Needs to be proficient in -sewing/buying costumes -creating props – Creating both costumes and props to be carried and used outdoors in a variety of conditions.
Preferred qualifications: experience with outdoor theater and a love for the outdoors.

DUTIES
Measure actors for costumes – build or buy costumes. Build or buy props.
Repair props/costumes as necessary.

PRODUCTIONS
The Commedia Robin Hood –  June 2nd – July 1st, 2018. Matt Davis is directing this Commedia Del Arte version of the classic tale. Rehearsals begin May 7th.
Irish Tales Along the Trails  – July 7th – August 5th. This show was written by Patti Murtha (author of Goldilocks). It will be a compilation of a few Irish folktales. Directed by Lorraine Scott. Rehearsals starting on June 11th.

ARTS IN THE OPEN Website

COMPENSATION
$300 Stipend per show
Temporary position

TO APPLY
Please send resume to Artistic Director, Matt Davis at:  info@artsintheopen.org.

 


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado