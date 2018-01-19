A Costumer / Props Designer is needed for two shows of the Arts in the Open 2018 Season.

QUALIFICATIONS

Needs to be proficient in -sewing/buying costumes -creating props – Creating both costumes and props to be carried and used outdoors in a variety of conditions.

Preferred qualifications: experience with outdoor theater and a love for the outdoors.

DUTIES

Measure actors for costumes – build or buy costumes. Build or buy props.

Repair props/costumes as necessary.

PRODUCTIONS

The Commedia Robin Hood – June 2nd – July 1st, 2018. Matt Davis is directing this Commedia Del Arte version of the classic tale. Rehearsals begin May 7th.

Irish Tales Along the Trails – July 7th – August 5th. This show was written by Patti Murtha (author of Goldilocks). It will be a compilation of a few Irish folktales. Directed by Lorraine Scott. Rehearsals starting on June 11th.

ARTS IN THE OPEN Website

COMPENSATION

$300 Stipend per show

Temporary position

TO APPLY

Please send resume to Artistic Director, Matt Davis at: info@artsintheopen.org.