Workshop Feb. 10th / Shakespeare’s Worst Love Stories (ages 8-18) – Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Calling all skeptics! Shakespeare’s love stories aren’t all lovey-dovey, and they don’t all involve a balcony. Sometimes being part of a Shakespearean couple is downright complicated! Counteract the saccharine Valentine’s Day festivities with some oddball love stories. A fairy queen falls for a donkey. Mr. and Mrs. Macbeth are smitten with power (and each other…?), and Beatrice and Benedick are too wise to woo peacably. Celebrate Valentine’s Day, Bard-style.

This one-day workshop culminates in an informal showing at 2:30pm for friends and family. Bring water, a lunch, and snacks to keep your energy going!

WHEN
Saturday, February 10th, 2018 from 10am – 3pm

WORKSHOP STUDENTS
Available to students: 8 – 18 years old
Open to students of all experience levels and abilities.
Scholarships available – call or email for details.
csfedout@colorado.edu
303-735-1181

FEE
$65
Website to signup for workshop

WORKSHOP LOCATION
Wesley Fellowship Theater
1290 Folsom St.
Boulder, CO 80302


