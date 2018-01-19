Calling all skeptics! Shakespeare’s love stories aren’t all lovey-dovey, and they don’t all involve a balcony. Sometimes being part of a Shakespearean couple is downright complicated! Counteract the saccharine Valentine’s Day festivities with some oddball love stories. A fairy queen falls for a donkey. Mr. and Mrs. Macbeth are smitten with power (and each other…?), and Beatrice and Benedick are too wise to woo peacably. Celebrate Valentine’s Day, Bard-style.

This one-day workshop culminates in an informal showing at 2:30pm for friends and family. Bring water, a lunch, and snacks to keep your energy going!

WHEN

Saturday, February 10th, 2018 from 10am – 3pm

WORKSHOP STUDENTS

Available to students: 8 – 18 years old

Open to students of all experience levels and abilities.

Scholarships available – call or email for details.

csfedout@colorado.edu

303-735-1181

FEE

$65

Website to signup for workshop

WORKSHOP LOCATION

Wesley Fellowship Theater

1290 Folsom St.

Boulder, CO 80302