Written by Arthur Miller, The Price is a play about family dynamics, the price of furniture and the price of one’s decisions. After the Great Depression, Victor Franz gave up going to college to support his father. After 30 years, Victor returns to sell his parents’ estate. His wife Esther, his brother Walter, and a furniture dealer have their own agendas. Victor must finally deal with his sacrifice. The Price premiered on Broadway in 1968 and was nominated for two Tony Awards.

The Price

by Arthur Miller

Directed by Corey Simpson

February 22nd – March 10th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sunday Matinee on March 4th at 2pm

Box Office: 970-963-8200

VENUE

Thunder River Theatre Company

67 Promenade

Carbondale, Colorado 81623

