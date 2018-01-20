Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Price / Thunder River Theatre Company – (Feb. 22nd – March 10th)

Written by Arthur Miller, The Price is a play about family dynamics, the price of furniture and the price of one’s decisions. After the Great Depression, Victor Franz gave up going to college to support his father. After 30 years, Victor returns to sell his parents’ estate. His wife Esther, his brother Walter, and a furniture dealer have their own agendas. Victor must finally deal with his sacrifice. The Price premiered on Broadway in 1968 and was nominated for two Tony Awards.

The Price
by Arthur Miller
Directed by Corey Simpson

February 22nd – March 10th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday Matinee on March 4th at 2pm
Box Office: 970-963-8200
VENUE
Thunder River Theatre Company
67 Promenade
Carbondale, Colorado 81623
Thunder River Theatre Company website


