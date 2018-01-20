Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Seussical – Children’s Musical / Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities – (Feb. 2nd – March 23rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 20 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Enter the fantastic world of Dr. Seuss in the musical, Seussical! Music and dance bring characters like Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and Gertrude McFuzz together on stage. Don’t miss out on all the fun and all the “thinks you can think”! The musical debuted on Broadway in 2000 and has become a beloved classic for schools and regional theatres around the world.

Seussical – Children’s Musical
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
Arvada Center production:
Directed by David and Julie Payne
Musical Direction by Keith Ewer
Choreography by Piper Arpan
Starring: Brandon Bill, Ben Griffin, Barret Harper, Emma Maxfield, Susannah McLeod, David Miller, Melissa Morris, Leiney Rigg, Alissa Robinson, and Rebecca Spence.

February 2nd – March 23rd, 2018
Performances:
Mondays – Fridays at 10am and noon
Various Saturdays at 11am and 1pm
Two Sensory Friendly Performances on Sat., March 10th & Mon., March 12th
Box Office: 720-898-7200
Ticket Link

VENUE
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
6901 Wadsworth Blvd.
Arvada, Colorado 80003
Arvada Center website


