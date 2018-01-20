Enter the fantastic world of Dr. Seuss in the musical, Seussical! Music and dance bring characters like Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and Gertrude McFuzz together on stage. Don’t miss out on all the fun and all the “thinks you can think”! The musical debuted on Broadway in 2000 and has become a beloved classic for schools and regional theatres around the world.

Seussical – Children’s Musical

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Arvada Center production:

Directed by David and Julie Payne

Musical Direction by Keith Ewer

Choreography by Piper Arpan

Starring: Brandon Bill, Ben Griffin, Barret Harper, Emma Maxfield, Susannah McLeod, David Miller, Melissa Morris, Leiney Rigg, Alissa Robinson, and Rebecca Spence.

February 2nd – March 23rd, 2018

Performances:

Mondays – Fridays at 10am and noon

Various Saturdays at 11am and 1pm

Two Sensory Friendly Performances on Sat., March 10th & Mon., March 12th

Box Office: 720-898-7200

Ticket Link

VENUE

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

6901 Wadsworth Blvd.

Arvada, Colorado 80003

Arvada Center website