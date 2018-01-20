Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsJan20Sat2018all-day The Crucible / OpenStage Theatre...The Crucible / OpenStage Theatre...Jan 20 all-dayThe year is 1642. The village of Salem is feverish with tales of witchcraft. Deep-seated jealousies, lust and greed are erupting in the form of deadly accusations. Revenge has replaced reason; mere rumors are now[...]Jan25Thu2018all-day Guards at the Taj / Boulder Ense...Guards at the Taj / Boulder Ense...Jan 25 all-dayAt dawn, the glorious Taj Mahal will be unveiled for the first time. But for two hapless guards, sunrise will trigger a ghoulishly funny existential crisis that will shake their faith in God, the empire,[...]all-day Steal a Pencil for Me / Opera Co...Steal a Pencil for Me / Opera Co...Jan 25 all-dayOpera Colorado to Present World Premiere of New American Opera Steal a Pencil for Me World War II Romance Based on a True Story By Composer Gerald Cohen and Librettist Deborah Brevoort Engagement Marks Company’s[...]Jan26Fri2018all-day American Mariachi / Denver Cente...American Mariachi / Denver Cente...Jan 26 all-dayLucha and Boli are ready to start their own all-female mariachi band in 1970s’ Denver. The only things standing in their way are a male-dominated music genre, patriarchal pressure from inside their families and finding[...]all-day Broadway Our Way / Evergreen Pla...Broadway Our Way / Evergreen Pla...Jan 26 all-dayBroadway Our Way is not only a fundraiser, but a celebration. A cabaret-style Broadway musical event celebrating the Evergreen Players productions and educational programs. The funds raised will help ensure that the company can continue[...]