(deadline Feb. 15th) – New Play Submissions / Relative Theatrics (Laramie, WY)

Relative Theatrics, a contemporary theatre company in Laramie, Wyoming is now accepting submissions for their annual New Works Festival: Playwrights Voiced. They aim to assist in the development of plays by local and regional playwrights with this festival.
Submission Guidelines:
Accept submissions in PDF format only.
Submissions should be sent to releativetheatrics@gmail.com.
Please include playwright bio and short synopsis of the play.
Looking for full-length plays with an estimated run time from 80 to 120 minutes, a small cast, and a single or flexible set.

COMPENSATION
Selected plays will receive a staged reading with qualified actors to assist in the development process and a $50 honorarium.
It is preferred that the playwright is able to attend the festival.

DEADLINE
Submission period: January 15 to February 15, 2018

PERFORMANCES
Playwrights Voiced occurs in Laramie May 2nd, 3rd, 4th, & 5th, 2018 in the LPCC Gryphon Theatre.

Relative Theatrics Website


