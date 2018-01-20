Relative Theatrics, a contemporary theatre company in Laramie, Wyoming is now accepting submissions for their annual New Works Festival: Playwrights Voiced. They aim to assist in the development of plays by local and regional playwrights with this festival.

Submission Guidelines:

Accept submissions in PDF format only.

Submissions should be sent to releativetheatrics@gmail.com.

Please include playwright bio and short synopsis of the play.

Looking for full-length plays with an estimated run time from 80 to 120 minutes, a small cast, and a single or flexible set.

COMPENSATION

Selected plays will receive a staged reading with qualified actors to assist in the development process and a $50 honorarium.

It is preferred that the playwright is able to attend the festival.

DEADLINE

Submission period: January 15 to February 15, 2018

PERFORMANCES

Playwrights Voiced occurs in Laramie May 2nd, 3rd, 4th, & 5th, 2018 in the LPCC Gryphon Theatre.

