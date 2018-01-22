Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Needed: One African American Actor / The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance – Moon Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 22 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Needed one more actor!

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
by Jethro Compton
Presented by Moon Theatre Company
Directed by Kathleen Gruman

ROLE
Jim, “The Reverend” Mosten – ages 20-30. Jim is a young Black man. He is kind, enthusiastic and well mannered, full of energy and easy to fall in love with. He has a “little brother” type of relationship with Hallie, the Saloon owner.

COMPENSATION
Non-paying role – this is a community theater production.
Actors are required to help build the set.

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals start the week of January 22, 2018 and run 3 nights a week from 6:30 – 8:30pm.
The show will run March 23rd at 7:30pm, March 24th at 2pm and 7:30pm, and March 25th at 2pm.

IF INTERESTED CONTACT: Director, Kathleen Gruman at 970-290-3393

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Rialto Theatre
228 East 4th Street
Loveland, CO 80537


