19-year-old Syrian refugee Farzana is stuck. Once the top student in her school, she’s now educating girls while they wait for the war to end. But when an older Jordanian doctor offers Farzana an education in exchange for marriage, she takes the chance—and finds herself embroiled in her new husband’s bizarre plot to redeem himself. Wisdom From Everything is one woman’s stirring story of sacrifice, hope, and resilience. “People are uncomfortable when women are powerful.”

Wisdom From Everything

by Mia McCullough

Directed by Seema Sueko

World Premiere presented by the Local Theatre Company

March 1st – March 25th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 4pm

Box Office: 303-444-7328

VENUE

The Dairy Arts Center

in the Grace Gamm Theater

2590 Walnut Street

Boulder, CO 80302

