Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Wisdom From Everything / Local Theatre Company – (March 1st – 25th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 23 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


19-year-old Syrian refugee Farzana is stuck. Once the top student in her school, she’s now educating girls while they wait for the war to end. But when an older Jordanian doctor offers Farzana an education in exchange for marriage, she takes the chance—and finds herself embroiled in her new husband’s bizarre plot to redeem himself. Wisdom From Everything is one woman’s stirring story of sacrifice, hope, and resilience. “People are uncomfortable when women are powerful.”

Wisdom From Everything
by Mia McCullough
Directed by Seema Sueko
World Premiere presented by the Local Theatre Company

March 1st – March 25th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 4pm
Box Office: 303-444-7328
Ticket Link

VENUE
The Dairy Arts Center
in the Grace Gamm Theater
2590 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Venue Website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado