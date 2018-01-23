To audition for the Weeded Out Game Show, youth between the ages of 13 and 17 must post a video under 60 seconds to their public Instagram accounts using #WeededOutContest. The video must include their first name and why they should be on Weeded Out. They can visit the Weeded Out page to view the contest rules.

WHAT THIS CAMPAIGN IS ABOUT

Part of the campaign includes a game show called “Weeded Out.” We’re looking for Denver youth to audition to be on the show, where their knowledge on the legal, social, health, historical and scientific aspects of marijuana will be tested. We want to encourage youth between the ages of 13 and 17 to test their knowledge and have the potential to win great prizes, including Harry Styles and Big Gig tickets and a Jr. Broadcaster opportunity on the “Orange and Blue” radio show.

CAMPAIGN OVERVIEW

Our campaign is called “High Costs”, and aims to educate youth about all things marijuana, so they can better understand the legal, health and social effects that can come from using marijuana underage. This campaign, through the use of facts and statistics, is designed to spark conversation between peers, where youth will learn that “not everyone is doing it.” We want to inspire youth to educate their peers about the risks associated with adolescent use, and demystify marijuana so youth’s curiosity is limited.

PRODUCER INFORMATION

The City of Denver has implemented a citywide Youth Marijuana Education and Prevention Campaign. Working with the Office of Marijuana Policy, as well as the Office of Children’s Affairs and Mayor Hancock’s Office, the city has created this “High Costs” campaign.

FLYER ABOUT THE CONTEST

CoD_MJ_WeededOut_Flyer