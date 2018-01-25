Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



March 22nd & 23rd / Hair – Fearless Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 25 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Set in the East Village in 1967, there were a group of people who celebrated life and love in the shadow of the crippling Vietnam War. Hair tells the story of a “tribe”, of politically active, long haired hippies of the “Age of Aquarius” discovering their own truths through protesting, drugs, and the rise of a sexual revolution. This hippie counterculture awkwardly but exuberantly create their own rite of passage through the confusion around them. “Transcendental meditation on the ocean of cyber reality is Love… Peace… Justice… Freedom… Tolerance… Happiness… Liberation…”

HAIR
Book and Lyrics by James Rado
Music by Galt MacDermot
Presented by Fearless Theatre
Directed by Stephanie Nicole Ferguson
Music Direction by Isabella Duran
Choreography by Jade Ryin

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Thursday and Friday, March 22nd and 23rd from 2-5pm
Callbacks: Saturday, March 24th from 2-5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
2132 Market Street
Denver, CO 80205

ROLES
All roles are available. Fearless encourages actors of all ethnicities, ages, gender identities, ect. to audition, however, due to optional nudity in the show, no one under the age of 18 will be considered in casting.
BERGER – Male, 20s, the charismatic tribe leader. Vocal range: High baritone.
CLAUDE – Male, 20s, the young soldier going off to war. Vocal range: High baritone – tenor.
SHEILA – Female, 20s. Vocal range: High belt.
CRISSY – Female, 20s, innocent, pure. Vocal range: High folksy voice.
HUD – Male, 20s, tribe member. Vocal range: Bass/Baritone.
DIONNE – Female, 20s, tribe member. Vocal range: High belt.
WOOF – Male, 20s, tribe member. Vocal range: Tenor with rock falsetto.
“TRIBE”: 18 – 30, Strong versatile singer/actors who move well. Will play multiple roles. Open on vocal range.

PREPARE/BRING
Current headshot and resume. Sheet music for the accompanist (provided). Prepare 32 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song or a song that fits the style of the show. Please do not sing a song from the show.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION SLOT
http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090e45aca82ea2fc1-hair

COMPENSATION
These are NON-paying roles.

VENUE FOR PERFORMANCES
The Studio at Mainstreet
19604 Mainstreet
Parker, CO 80138

PERFORMANCE DATES
July 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th at 7:30pm
August 2nd, 3rd, 4th at 7:30pm
August 5th at 2pm

