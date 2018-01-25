Set in the East Village in 1967, there were a group of people who celebrated life and love in the shadow of the crippling Vietnam War. Hair tells the story of a “tribe”, of politically active, long haired hippies of the “Age of Aquarius” discovering their own truths through protesting, drugs, and the rise of a sexual revolution. This hippie counterculture awkwardly but exuberantly create their own rite of passage through the confusion around them. “Transcendental meditation on the ocean of cyber reality is Love… Peace… Justice… Freedom… Tolerance… Happiness… Liberation…”

HAIR

Book and Lyrics by James Rado

Music by Galt MacDermot

Presented by Fearless Theatre

Directed by Stephanie Nicole Ferguson

Music Direction by Isabella Duran

Choreography by Jade Ryin

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Thursday and Friday, March 22nd and 23rd from 2-5pm

Callbacks: Saturday, March 24th from 2-5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

2132 Market Street

Denver, CO 80205

ROLES

All roles are available. Fearless encourages actors of all ethnicities, ages, gender identities, ect. to audition, however, due to optional nudity in the show, no one under the age of 18 will be considered in casting.

BERGER – Male, 20s, the charismatic tribe leader. Vocal range: High baritone.

CLAUDE – Male, 20s, the young soldier going off to war. Vocal range: High baritone – tenor.

SHEILA – Female, 20s. Vocal range: High belt.

CRISSY – Female, 20s, innocent, pure. Vocal range: High folksy voice.

HUD – Male, 20s, tribe member. Vocal range: Bass/Baritone.

DIONNE – Female, 20s, tribe member. Vocal range: High belt.

WOOF – Male, 20s, tribe member. Vocal range: Tenor with rock falsetto.

“TRIBE”: 18 – 30, Strong versatile singer/actors who move well. Will play multiple roles. Open on vocal range.

PREPARE/BRING

Current headshot and resume. Sheet music for the accompanist (provided). Prepare 32 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song or a song that fits the style of the show. Please do not sing a song from the show.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION SLOT

http://www.signupgenius.com/ go/4090e45aca82ea2fc1-hair

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paying roles.

VENUE FOR PERFORMANCES

The Studio at Mainstreet

19604 Mainstreet

Parker, CO 80138

PERFORMANCE DATES

July 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th at 7:30pm

August 2nd, 3rd, 4th at 7:30pm

August 5th at 2pm

Website for more information about Fearless Theatre