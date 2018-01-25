The Secret Garden is a musical with a Tony Award-winning score based on the beloved classic story by Frances Hodgson Burnett in which an orphaned girl transforms a neglected garden into a paradise and opens the hearts of all around her.

The Secret Garden

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnet

Script & Lyrics by Marsha Norman

Music by Lucy Simon

Presented by Performance Now Theatre Company

Directed & Choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree

Music Direction by Eric Weinstein

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, March 17th, 2018 from 1-8pm

Sunday, March 18th from noon-5pm

Callbacks – Sunday, March 18th from 6-10pm

(Callbacks will NOT include a dance call)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Little Theater Culture Center

9142 W. Ken Caryl Avenue

Littleton, CO 80127

NOTE: Do not use your i-Phone or Google Maps for directions – USE Mapquest.com

(Please don’t call Little Theater)

ROLES

Seeking (24) strong actor/singers of all ages and ethnicities for the cast of The Secret Garden. Accent/dialect will be required (Standard British/Yorkshire).

All roles available.

Mary Lennox – 9-13 years old, Soprano, Lead

Archibald Craven – 35+ Baritone/Tenor, Lead

Dr. Neville Craven – 35+ Baritone/Tenor, Supporting

Martha – 18+ Mezzo, Supporting

Dickon – 18+ Tenor, Supporting

Lily- 25+ Soprano, Lead

Colin Craven – 9-13 years old, Treble/Boy Soprano, Supporting

Ben Weatherstaff – 50+ Tenor, Supporting

Mrs. Winthrop – 30+, Featured

Mrs. Medlock – 30+, Featured

Rose- 25+ Soprano, Featured

Captain Albert Lennox – 25+ Tenor, Featured

Fakir – (male) 20+ Tenor, Featured

Ayah – (female) 20+ Soprano/Mezzo, Featured

Alice – 20+ Soprano, Featured/Ensemble

Lt. Wright – 20+ Tenor, Featured/Ensemble

Lt. Shaw – 20+ Tenor, Featured/Ensemble

Major Holmes – 20+ Tenor, Featured/Ensemble

Major Shelly – 20+ Tenor, Featured/Ensemble

Mrs. Claire Holmes – 20+ Mezzo, Featured/Ensemble

Mrs. Shelly – 20+ Mezzo, Featured/Ensemble

+ 1 ensemble man and +2 ensemble women

PREPARE/BRING

Prepare 16-32 bars of a musical theatre song in the style of the show.

Be familiar with the show and music. Be prepared to sing and read from the script and score.

Bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. No taped music or a cappella.

Please bring a headshot, resume & list of conflicts.

COMPENSATION

Actors are paid $150 due upon completion of show and the return of your script. Stipend increased accordingly for extra performances. All actors are required to participate in strike on July 1st.

HOW TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Go to www.performancenow.org

Click on the “Audition” button in the upper right corner. Click on the link that says Schedule your audition online!

*** (Please note that the calendar is Mon-Sun) ***

Go to March, Click on March 17 or 18, Click the availability button on the right, Select an audition time

On the lower left side, verify the audition time and select “Continue”

Fill in the required information

Hit “Continue” and You’re done!

You should receive an email confirmation of your scheduled audition from auditionconfirmation@performancenow.org.

NOTE: If you need to cancel your audition for any reason, refer to your confirmation email where there is a link to cancel your audition. PLEASE do this as a courtesy to us and the other actors as this will free up your original audition time for someone else. For questions or problems regarding the audition scheduling process, email performancenow@aol.com. For assistance on the days of auditions, contact Producer, Ken Goodwin at 303-918-1500.

REHEARSALS

Regular rehearsals will begin April 14th.

All rehearsals will take place in the Littleton/Highlands Ranch area.

Rehearsals will take place on Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 1-6pm.

There will be a few additional weeknight evening music rehearsals.

TECH WEEK: June 11th – 14th, 6-10pm at the Lakewood Cultural Center

PERFORMANCES

June 15th – July 1st, 2018 at the Lakewood Cultural Center

Fridays – 7:30pm (6pm call)

Saturdays – 2pm & 7:30pm (12:30 & 6pm calls)

Sundays – 2pm (12:30 call)

Possible additional performances: Thursdays, June 21st & 28th

Website for Performance Now Theatre Company

VENUE

Lakewood Cultural Center

470 S. Allison Pkwy.

Lakewood, CO 80226