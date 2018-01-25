Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


March 17th & 18th / The Secret Garden – Performance Now Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 25 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


The Secret Garden is a musical with a Tony Award-winning score based on the beloved classic story by Frances Hodgson Burnett in which an orphaned girl transforms a neglected garden into a paradise and opens the hearts of all around her.

The Secret Garden
Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnet
Script & Lyrics by Marsha Norman
Music by Lucy Simon
Presented by Performance Now Theatre Company
Directed & Choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree
Music Direction by Eric Weinstein

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, March 17th, 2018 from 1-8pm
Sunday, March 18th from noon-5pm
Callbacks – Sunday, March 18th from 6-10pm
(Callbacks will NOT include a dance call)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Little Theater Culture Center
9142 W. Ken Caryl Avenue
Littleton, CO 80127
NOTE: Do not use your i-Phone or Google Maps for directions – USE Mapquest.com
(Please don’t call Little Theater)

ROLES
Seeking (24) strong actor/singers of all ages and ethnicities for the cast of The Secret Garden.  Accent/dialect will be required (Standard British/Yorkshire).
All roles available.

Mary Lennox – 9-13 years old, Soprano, Lead
Archibald Craven – 35+ Baritone/Tenor, Lead
Dr. Neville Craven – 35+ Baritone/Tenor, Supporting
Martha – 18+ Mezzo, Supporting
Dickon – 18+ Tenor, Supporting
Lily- 25+ Soprano, Lead
Colin Craven – 9-13 years old, Treble/Boy Soprano, Supporting
Ben Weatherstaff – 50+ Tenor, Supporting
Mrs. Winthrop – 30+, Featured
Mrs. Medlock – 30+, Featured
Rose- 25+ Soprano, Featured
Captain Albert Lennox – 25+ Tenor, Featured
Fakir – (male) 20+ Tenor, Featured
Ayah – (female) 20+ Soprano/Mezzo, Featured
Alice – 20+ Soprano, Featured/Ensemble
Lt. Wright – 20+ Tenor, Featured/Ensemble
Lt. Shaw – 20+ Tenor, Featured/Ensemble
Major Holmes – 20+ Tenor, Featured/Ensemble
Major Shelly – 20+ Tenor, Featured/Ensemble
Mrs. Claire Holmes – 20+ Mezzo, Featured/Ensemble
Mrs. Shelly – 20+ Mezzo, Featured/Ensemble
+ 1 ensemble man and +2 ensemble women

PREPARE/BRING
Prepare 16-32 bars of a musical theatre song in the style of the show.
Be familiar with the show and music. Be prepared to sing and read from the script and score.
Bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided.  No taped music or a cappella.
Please bring a headshot, resume & list of conflicts.

COMPENSATION
Actors are paid $150 due upon completion of show and the return of your script. Stipend increased accordingly for extra performances. All actors are required to participate in strike on July 1st.

HOW TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Go to www.performancenow.org
Click on the “Audition” button in the upper right corner. Click on the link that says Schedule your audition online!
*** (Please note that the calendar is Mon-Sun) ***
Go to March, Click on March 17 or 18, Click the availability button on the right, Select an audition time
On the lower left side, verify the audition time and select “Continue”
Fill in the required information
Hit “Continue” and You’re done!
You should receive an email confirmation of your scheduled audition from auditionconfirmation@performancenow.org.
NOTE: If you need to cancel your audition for any reason, refer to your confirmation email where there is a link to cancel your audition. PLEASE do this as a courtesy to us and the other actors as this will free up your original audition time for someone else. For questions or problems regarding the audition scheduling process, email performancenow@aol.com. For assistance on the days of auditions, contact Producer, Ken Goodwin at 303-918-1500.

REHEARSALS
Regular rehearsals will begin April 14th.
All rehearsals will take place in the Littleton/Highlands Ranch area.
Rehearsals will take place on Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 1-6pm.
There will be a few additional weeknight evening music rehearsals.
TECH WEEK: June 11th – 14th, 6-10pm at the Lakewood Cultural Center

PERFORMANCES
June 15th – July 1st, 2018 at the Lakewood Cultural Center
Fridays – 7:30pm (6pm call)
Saturdays – 2pm & 7:30pm (12:30 & 6pm calls)
Sundays – 2pm (12:30 call)
Possible additional performances: Thursdays, June 21st & 28th

Website for Performance Now Theatre Company

VENUE
Lakewood Cultural Center
470 S. Allison Pkwy.
Lakewood, CO 80226


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado