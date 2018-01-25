Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Feb. 6th, 7th & 8th / Odyssey – Series of Performed Stories – Human, Kind Theater Project

Posted by Becky Toma on 25 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Looking for actors to perform in Odyssey – a series of performed stories to play on World Storytelling Day.

Odyssey
Directed by Tara Wolfe
Presented by Human, Kind Theater Project

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
February 6th, 7th, and 8th, 2018 from 7-10pm

PREPARE / BRING
Headshot, resume and availability
TO SET UP AUDITION
Email: hktheaterproject@gmail.com

ROLES
Actors will each select personal stories to rehearse and perform. Seeking artists from all backgrounds and of all abilities.

REHEARSALS
Determined by actor availability and will begin on February 17th.

COMPENSATION
An equal split of box office and post-show donations

PERFORMANCE
Tuesday, March 20th, 2018

VENUE
The Forum Theater at
the Koelbel Library
5955 S. Holly Street
Centennial, CO 80121

Information about Human, Kind Theater Project


