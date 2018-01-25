Looking for actors to perform in Odyssey – a series of performed stories to play on World Storytelling Day.

Odyssey

Directed by Tara Wolfe

Presented by Human, Kind Theater Project

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

February 6th, 7th, and 8th, 2018 from 7-10pm

PREPARE / BRING

Headshot, resume and availability

TO SET UP AUDITION

Email: hktheaterproject@gmail.com

ROLES

Actors will each select personal stories to rehearse and perform. Seeking artists from all backgrounds and of all abilities.

REHEARSALS

Determined by actor availability and will begin on February 17th.

COMPENSATION

An equal split of box office and post-show donations

PERFORMANCE

Tuesday, March 20th, 2018

VENUE

The Forum Theater at

the Koelbel Library

5955 S. Holly Street

Centennial, CO 80121

Information about Human, Kind Theater Project