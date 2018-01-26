Get Smart presented by the Foothills Theatre Company is based on the hit 1960s TV show described as “an insane combination of James Bond and Mel Brooks comedy.” This satire of the secret agent genre follows earnest, but bumbling secret agent Maxwell Smart and his attempts to stop the evil organization KAOS.

Get Smart

by Christopher Sergel based on the series created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry

Directed by Kjirsten Logan

March 2nd – March 10th, 2018

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm

Sundays at 2pm

VENUE

Ridge Recreation Center

in the Black Box Theatre

6613 S. Ward Street

Littleton, CO 80127

