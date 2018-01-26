Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJan26Fri2018all-day American Mariachi / Denver Cente...American Mariachi / Denver Cente...Jan 26 all-dayLucha and Boli are ready to start their own all-female mariachi band in 1970s’ Denver. The only things standing in their way are a male-dominated music genre, patriarchal pressure from inside their families and finding[...]all-day Broadway Our Way / Evergreen Pla...Broadway Our Way / Evergreen Pla...Jan 26 all-dayBroadway Our Way is not only a fundraiser, but a celebration. A cabaret-style Broadway musical event celebrating the Evergreen Players productions and educational programs. The funds raised will help ensure that the company can continue[...]all-day Evil Dead: The Musical / Equinox...Evil Dead: The Musical / Equinox...Jan 26 all-dayAs Ash himself could tell you, it’s hard to keep a Deadite down! Evil Dead: The Musical – our most highly-requested show of all time – is BACK with more blood, more action and more[...]all-day Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hi...Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hi...Jan 26 all-dayDescribed as “the fall-down funny musical roast of Broadway,” Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits is a hilarious journey through well-known musical theatre favorites. Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits Created and Written by Gerard Alessandrini Music Direction by[...]all-day Fun Home / Miners Alley PlayhouseFun Home / Miners Alley PlayhouseJan 26 all-dayWhen her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between[...]