Get Smart / Foothills Theatre Company (March 2nd – 10th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Get Smart presented by the Foothills Theatre Company is based on the hit 1960s TV show described as “an insane combination of James Bond and Mel Brooks comedy.” This satire of the secret agent genre follows earnest, but bumbling secret agent Maxwell Smart and his attempts to stop the evil organization KAOS.

Get Smart
by Christopher Sergel based on the series created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry
Directed by Kjirsten Logan

March 2nd – March 10th, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm
Sundays at 2pm
VENUE
Ridge Recreation Center
in the Black Box Theatre
6613 S. Ward Street
Littleton, CO 80127

Foothills Theatre Company website


