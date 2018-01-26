Foothills Theatre Company announces open auditions for The Comedy of Errors, a classic Shakespeare comedy featuring mistaken identities, twins separated at birth, and rival cities. This production is performed outdoors in Clement Park in Littleton.

The Comedy of Errors

by William Shakespeare

Directed by Amalie Millhone



WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday and Tuesday, March 19th and 20th, 2018 from 6:30 – 7:30pm

Callbacks: Saturday, March 24th from 10am – 12noon

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Ridge Recreation Center

6613 S. Ward Street

Littleton, CO 80127

ROLES

Age, race, gender blind casting. No roles are precast.

PREPARE/BRING

Auditions are open to anyone 18 years and up

Prepare 1-2 minute comedic monologue

COMPENSATION

Non- paying

REHEARSALS

Rehearsals will be held at the Amphitheatre in Clement Park, Mondays – Wednesdays, May 21st – July 20th.

PERFORMANCES

Fridays and Saturdays, July 20st, 21st, 27th, 28th, 2018

TO AUDITION

Signup here

AND – Email: headshot, resume and rehearsal conflicts to Regina Smith, Arts and Events Supervisor at reginas@fhprd.org

VENUE

Clement Park

7306 W. Bowles Avenue

Littleton, CO 80123