March 19th and 20th / The Comedy of Errors – Foothills Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Foothills Theatre Company announces open auditions for The Comedy of Errors, a classic Shakespeare comedy featuring mistaken identities, twins separated at birth, and rival cities. This production is performed outdoors in Clement Park in Littleton.

The Comedy of Errors
by William Shakespeare
Directed by Amalie Millhone

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday and Tuesday, March 19th and 20th, 2018 from 6:30 – 7:30pm
Callbacks: Saturday, March 24th from 10am – 12noon

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Ridge Recreation Center
6613 S. Ward Street
Littleton, CO 80127

ROLES
Age, race, gender blind casting. No roles are precast.

PREPARE/BRING
Auditions are open to anyone 18 years and up
Prepare 1-2 minute comedic monologue

COMPENSATION
Non- paying

REHEARSALS
Rehearsals will be held at the Amphitheatre in Clement Park, Mondays – Wednesdays, May 21st – July 20th.

PERFORMANCES
Fridays and Saturdays, July 20st, 21st, 27th, 28th, 2018

TO AUDITION
Signup here
AND – Email: headshot, resume and rehearsal conflicts to Regina Smith, Arts and Events Supervisor at reginas@fhprd.org

Foothills Theatre Company website

VENUE
Clement Park
7306 W. Bowles Avenue
Littleton, CO 80123


