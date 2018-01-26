Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



First Baptist of Ivy Gap / First Company – (March 2nd – 11th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


First Company presents First Baptist of Ivy Gap. “A poignant comedy about the secrets and dreams of six women of the Ivy Gap First Baptist Church during WWII and the Vietnam era.” During WWII, a group of women gather at church to roll bandages and plan the church’s 75th anniversary. Twenty-five years later, the “First Baptist Six” reunite. With humor and pathos, these six very different women find comfort, forgiveness and redemption in one another.

First Baptist of Ivy Gap
by Ron Osborne

March 2nd – March 11th, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2:30pm
Ticket Link

VENUE
First United Methodist Church
420 North Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Venue phone: 719-471-8522

First Company website


