First Company presents First Baptist of Ivy Gap. “A poignant comedy about the secrets and dreams of six women of the Ivy Gap First Baptist Church during WWII and the Vietnam era.” During WWII, a group of women gather at church to roll bandages and plan the church’s 75th anniversary. Twenty-five years later, the “First Baptist Six” reunite. With humor and pathos, these six very different women find comfort, forgiveness and redemption in one another.

First Baptist of Ivy Gap

by Ron Osborne

March 2nd – March 11th, 2018

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:30pm

VENUE

First United Methodist Church

420 North Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Venue phone: 719-471-8522

