The Upstart Crow Theatre Company is seeking 6 women and 5 men for J.M. Barrie’s “Dear Brutus.”

ABOUT THE SHOW

An odd assortment of guests are warned against going into the woods for it is Midsummer Eve (there is no woods in the neighborhood, but legend says that it sometimes appears). A philanderer, his young wife and the current object of his affections; an artist who has lost faith in himself and his wife who despises him; indolent lady and a delightful old couple venture into the forest that appears outside the windows and find dreams and desires answered. When they return, they gradually revert to their former state, but not without a memory of the wood.

Dear Brutus

by J.M. Barrie

Directed by Eric Wahlberg

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Tuesday, February 6th, 2018 at 7:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Upstart Crow Studio

2131 Arapahoe Avenue, Unit A

Boulder, CO 80302

HOW TO AUDITION

For more information and to download an audition form, visit www.theupstartcrow.org/ auditions or contact the director, Eric Wahlberg, at 720-415-9784 or at eric.wahlberg@theupstartcrow.org.

PREPARE / BRING

Bring resume and prepare a one-minute reading from a similar play.

Expect cold readings from the script.

NOTE: Normally, shows are cast the night of auditions. All ethnicities are welcome!

COMPENSATION

All actors in Upstart Crow productions receive a small stipend. Not enough to pay your rent, but it might help with your transportation.

The Upstart Crow Theatre Company is an actors’ company and actors are expected to help with tech work – set and/or costume construction weekend afternoons during the rehearsal period – and with publicity. All actors are expected to help with move-in on the Sunday before opening and strike on closing night.

ROLES

All roles are available / an English dialect is required. A dialect coach will be available.

MARGARET (female, 11-16) – a vibrant and endearing girl who loves her dear father with all her heart, perhaps as much as herself.

JOANNA TROUT (female, 20-40) – a young, attractive yet tender woman who cares for everyone, even for the woman with whose husband she’s having an affair and can suffer being bitten without grace.

MABEL PURDIE (female, 20-40) – a strong victim of infidelity after (and before) being well suited to being in love and loved.

LADY CAROLINE (female, 20-40) – a young attractive woman with not much to offer the world, but (in her mind) for the man she is sure to one day marry.

ALICE DEARTH – (female, 20-40) – a striking, harsh-at-some-edges woman who has loved, but only briefly and who has remained bitterly involved after getting to know who her husband really is.

MRS. COADE – (female, 50-70) – a contently dull and lovable older woman in muted love with her charming if equally dull husband of many years.

MR. PURDIE – (male, 20-40) – a young intelligent philanderer who really makes us believe he cares and who may actually be on the brink of caring.

MR. DEARTH – (male, 20-40) – a dim shell of a man who has lost everything in himself that he might have been capable in life… a vibrant, loving, and deeply empathetic artist… except for his barbed and deprecating wit.

JAMES MATEY – (male, 30-50) – a butler whose wrong choice long ago has made him a pilferer but who evokes pity when caught.

MR. COADE – (male, 50-70) – an older deeply loving husband, prim and organized in work that will never be finished who may be a bohemian at heart.

LOB – (male, 50-70) – an odd child of an old man who it remains unclear whether his actions are ben- or malevolent.

REHEARSALS

Begin on Monday, April 16th, 2018 from 7-10pm, Mondays – Fridays at the Upstart Crow Studio

PERFORMANCES

Weekends: May 24th – June 3rd, 2018 at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder

VENUE

The Dairy Arts Center

in the Carsen Theatre

2590 Walnut Street

Boulder, CO 80302

The Upstart Crow Theatre Company website