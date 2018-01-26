Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Becky Shaw / Coal Creek Theater of Louisville – (Feb. 23rd – March 10th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


In Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw, presented by the Coal Creek Theater of Louisville, a newlywed couple fixes up two romantically challenged friends: wife’s best friend, meet husband’s sexy and strange new co-worker. When an evening calculated to bring happiness takes a dark turn, crisis and comedy ensue in this wickedly funny play that asks what we owe the people we love and the strangers who land on our doorstep.

Becky Shaw
by Gina Gionfriddo
Directed by Dan Schock

February 23rd – March 10th, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm
Box Office: 303-665-0955
Ticket Link

VENUE
Louisville Center for the Arts
801 Grant Avenue
Louisville, CO 80027

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado