In Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw, presented by the Coal Creek Theater of Louisville, a newlywed couple fixes up two romantically challenged friends: wife’s best friend, meet husband’s sexy and strange new co-worker. When an evening calculated to bring happiness takes a dark turn, crisis and comedy ensue in this wickedly funny play that asks what we owe the people we love and the strangers who land on our doorstep.

Becky Shaw

by Gina Gionfriddo

Directed by Dan Schock

February 23rd – March 10th, 2018

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

Box Office: 303-665-0955

Ticket Link

VENUE

Louisville Center for the Arts

801 Grant Avenue

Louisville, CO 80027

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville website