The Colorado Film School (CFS) periodically holds open auditions. Actors willing to work on student projects are welcome to attend. Come by and show us what you’ve got! The auditions are not for any specific student project. Rather they are used to create a pool of talent that students may use to help cast their projects. Neither party should feel obligated to work with the other. Actors of all ages and levels are welcome. Student directors are looking for a wide variety of roles for upcoming projects and some roles may receive compensation. SAG-AFTRA actors are encouraged to attend.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Friday, February 2nd from 10am – 6pm

Saturday, February 3rd from 10am – 6pm

LOCATION OF AUDITIONS

Colorado Film School at the Community College of Aurora

9075 E. Lowry Blvd.

Denver, CO 80230