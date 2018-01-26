Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Feb. 2nd & 3rd / Open Auditions – Colorado Film School (CFS)

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


The Colorado Film School (CFS) periodically holds open auditions. Actors willing to work on student projects are welcome to attend. Come by and show us what you’ve got! The auditions are not for any specific student project. Rather they are used to create a pool of talent that students may use to help cast their projects. Neither party should feel obligated to work with the other. Actors of all ages and levels are welcome. Student directors are looking for a wide variety of roles for upcoming projects and some roles may receive compensation. SAG-AFTRA actors are encouraged to attend.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Friday, February 2nd from 10am – 6pm 
Saturday, February 3rd from 10am – 6pm

LOCATION OF AUDITIONS
Colorado Film School at the Community College of Aurora
9075 E. Lowry Blvd.
Denver, CO 80230

PREPARE / BRING
Prepare 1 to 2 minute monologue
Hard copy of your headshot(s)
Please know that we are accepting registrations for three actors per 10-minute time-slots. For the three actors each 10 minutes, it is first-come, first-served in order of check-in time. 

TO AUDITION
Send an electronic copy of your headshot and resume to auditions@coloradofilmschool.co beforehand or bring a digital copy on an external drive to your audition. Please name the files according to the convention on our website.
If you see that the time-slot that you were confirmed for has not been crossed out that is because we are accepting 3 auditions per 10 minute time slot, so as long as you’ve received your confirmation email with your confirmation # your slot has been reserved.
If there are no openings, we accept walk-ins between the times listed above, but we ask that you please submit your headshot and resume ahead of time to auditions@coloradofilmschool.co as directed on the CFS Auditions webpage.

Please feel free to give us a call at (303) 340-7321 with any questions.


