Improv Jam Level 2 (6 workshops) – The Parker Players Improv Theater Company – (March 22nd – April 26th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Jan 2018


Improv comedy is a fun and life-changing performance art form that will help you grow in self-confidence as you discover your inner funny and learn that you can handle anything life throws at you! Level Two of Improv Jam reviews the remaining six fundamentals of Grant Garrison’s 12 Fundamentals of Improv Comedy, and each workshop concludes by learning at least two short form improv performance games. Students who complete Improv Jam Level Two will be able to perform in an improv comedy show graduation show immediately following the conclusion of the final workshop on April 26th. All experience levels are welcome! Grant Garrison is a graduate of the prestigious Second City Conservatory for Improv Actors in Chicago with over 12 years of teaching and performance experience.

WHEN
Thursday, March 22nd through Thursday, April 26th, 2018
Every Thursday from 7 – 9pm

INTENDED FOR
Adults ages 18+

WHERE
The PACE Center
20000 Pikes Peak Avenue
Parker, CO 80138

FEE
$90

