Election season. Nebraska. Francine, a silver-tongued speechwriter, is recruited by Penny, a candidate for state office who talks a lot, says little, and means even less. As Francine helps Penny rise in the polls, Francine’s marriage suffers. Her husband Jeffrey, a doctor, finds himself lying to a dying patient who opens Jeffrey’s eyes to Penny’s nefarious plans for the Cornhusker State.

The Totalitarians

by Peter Sinn Nachtries

Directed by Matt Radcliffe

February 15th – March 4th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 4pm (no show on Feb. 18th)

Box Office: 866-967-8167

VENUE

Springs Ensemble Theatre

1903 E. Cache la Poudre

Colorado Springs, CO 80909

