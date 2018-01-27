Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Totalitarians / Springs Ensemble Theatre – (Feb. 15th – March 4th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 27 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Election season. Nebraska. Francine, a silver-tongued speechwriter, is recruited by Penny, a candidate for state office who talks a lot, says little, and means even less. As Francine helps Penny rise in the polls, Francine’s marriage suffers. Her husband Jeffrey, a doctor, finds himself lying to a dying patient who opens Jeffrey’s eyes to Penny’s nefarious plans for the Cornhusker State.

The Totalitarians
by Peter Sinn Nachtries
Directed by Matt Radcliffe

February 15th – March 4th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 4pm (no show on Feb. 18th)
Box Office: 866-967-8167
Ticket Link

VENUE
Springs Ensemble Theatre
1903 E. Cache la Poudre
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Springs Ensemble Theatre website


